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Mark Murphy Releases BY YOUR SIDE Album

The jazz vocalist's latest recording is available through Two for the Show Media.

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Mark Murphy Releases BY YOUR SIDE Album

Mark Murphy has released his new album By Your Side, available through Two for the Show Media.

Following the intimate, exploratory sound of Hiding Place, By Your Side is Murphy's fourth full-length release and brings his songwriting into its fullest focus yet. Having long balanced original material with carefully chosen interpretations, Murphy draws entirely from his own extensive catalogue for this ten-song collection. The result places his distinctive writing, understated vocal delivery, and instinct for nuanced arrangements at the center of a deeply personal and cohesive record.

More information is available through the Two for the Show Media website.

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