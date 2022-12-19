Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Mark McKenna and Lukita Maxwell to Star In AN AUTUMN SUMMER

The film is from debut writer-director Jared Isaac.

Dec. 19, 2022  

Mark McKenna, who will next be seen in Magnolia Pictures' Daliland and starred in Peacock's One of Us is Lying, is set to star alongside HBO MAX's Generation and Apple TV's Shrinking actress Lukita Maxwell in the coming of age romance An Autumn Summer from debut writer-director Jared Isaac.

An Autumn Summer will also co-star Jun Yu (Mulan, Fresh off the Boat), Tik Tok sensation Julian Bass, Louise Barnes (Black Sails), KATIE Baker (13 Reasons Why) and Tony Horton, and is being produced by Becky Boggs (Nice Things), Zach Aries, Lillian Campbell (Love Bomb) and Jared Isaac. Brandon Somerhalder is set as the Director of Photography, whose recent short film The Queen Of Basketball won an Academy Award.

The coming of age romance follows young lovers Kevin and Cody (McKenna, Maxwell) as they navigate their last summer together before life takes them to different colleges. Amongst the beauty of Northern Michigan, the pair discover the depth of their feelings as they're tested by their conflicting futures.

McKenna is represented by UTA and Authentic Management, Maxwell by Trademark Talent, Yu by Authentic Management, Bass by Macrobass Management, Barnes by DDO Artists Agency, Baker by Art/Work Entertainment and Horton by Lichter, Grossman, Nichols, Adler, Feldman & Clark, Inc.



