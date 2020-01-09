Mark Hamill Will Guest on WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS

Variety reports that Mark Hamill will guest star on season two of "What We Do in the Shadows."

Jermaine Clement made the announcement today. Plot and character details are being kept under wraps.

"What We Do in the Shadows" is based on Taika Waititi and Clement's 2014 film of the same name. In the television adaptation, the vampires live in Staten Island.

The three vampires are played by Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Lazslo (Matt Berry), and Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), who have been roommates for hundreds and hundreds of years.

Hamill, of course, is best known for playing Luke Skywalker in "Star Wars."

The second season will premiere sometime this year.

Read the original story on Variety.





