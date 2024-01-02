Mario Lopez Hosts BLANK SLATE on Game Show Network

Mario Lopez will host Game Show Network's new comedic show, BLANK SLATE. The series will premiere Monday, January 8 on Game Show Network and air weeknights at 6p.

ABOUT BLANK SLATE

Based on the board game by USAopoly and in the comedic game show format, BLANK SLATE is a fun and funny game show where thinking alike, in the form of matching answers to clever fill-in-the blank questions, can win you big bucks. Each team of two friends will be paired with a comedian guest, and the teams accumulate points by matching their teammates, with a bonus if any player matches America's top answer.

The celebrities switch teams in round two, and in round three the trailing team picks the comedian partner they believe will help them win. The winning team moves on to the bonus round where they can pick a comedian to match on each question. If the team gets three matches, they walk away with $10,000! BLANK SLATE is a Game Show Enterprises Studios production with Rane Laymance serving as executive producer. Richard Gerrits and Laura Robinson also serve as Executive Producers for Heath Street Media Inc.

ABOUT MARIO LOPEZ

A pop culture staple, two-time Emmy-award winner Mario Lopez is the host of NBC's Access Hollywood and Access Daily. He also hosts iHeart radio programs “On with Mario Lopez” and “iHeartRadio Countdown with Mario Lopez.” Actor, New York Times best selling author, producer and host, Lopez also has an over-all development deal with NBCUniversal.

Lopez's acting credits include This Is Us, Jane the Virgin, Saved By The Bell and Nip/Tuck, among many others. In 2008, Mario Lopez made his Broadway debut as Zach in the revival of A Chorus Line where he met his wife, Courtney. Mario and Courtney have three adorable kids, Gia, Dominic and Santino and two dogs, Salvador & Oscar.