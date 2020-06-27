Margot Robbie in Talks to Star in New PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN Film Written by Christina Hodson

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a new female-front Pirates of the Caribbean film is coming to Disney, written by Christina Hodson. Margot Robbie is in talks to star.

Plot details have yet to be released, but it is expected that this new film will be a new original story, that does not feature Jack Sparrow. It is instead inspired by the Disneyland attraction.

This project is also separate from the previously announced reboot of the franchise, from Ted Elliott and Craig Mazin.

Pirates producer Jerry Bruckheimer is attached to both the Elliott/Mazin project and this new Robbie/Hodson project.

Read more on The Hollywood Reporter.

