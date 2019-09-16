Margot Robbie Will Star in FOOL'S DAY

Variety reports that Margot Robbie will star in a new comedy, "Fool's Day." She will play a fourth grade teacher.

Cody Blue Snider will adapt his short film of the same name into a feature film.

The short centers on a fourth grade class that accidentally kills their teacher when they play an innocent April Fool's Day prank on her. Convinced they'll go to prison if anyone finds out, they try to hide her body before a police officer arrives for their anti-drug lesson.

Robbie was most recently seen in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood." She was nominated for an Oscar for playing Tonya Harding in "I, Tonya." She also starred in "Suicide Squad" and "The Wolf of Wall Street."

Read the original story on Variety.





Related Articles View More TV Stories