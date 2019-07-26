Mahershala Ali Joins the Second Season of RAMY

Two-time Academy Award® and Golden Globe® Award-winner Mahershala Ali has been cast as a special guest star in the Hulu Original comedy series Ramy. Ali, who is a huge fan of the series, will join creator Ramy Youssef in the second season, which is slated to premiere in 2020.

Ali was recently nominated for an Emmy® Award for his critically-acclaimed performance in HBO'sTrue Detective. Marvel announced last week at San Diego Comic-Con that Ali has signed on to play BLADE in an upcoming feature for them. His credits include MOONLIGHT and GREENBOOK for which he won Academy Awards® for his performances.

Ramy follows first-generation, Egyptian-American Ramy Hassan (Ramy Youssef) who is on a spiritual journey in his politically-divided New Jersey neighborhood. Ramy brings a new perspective to the screen as it explores the challenges of what it's like to be caught between a religious community who believes life is a moral test, and a millennial generation that might not believe in an afterlife. In the second season, Ramy will delve further into his spiritual journey, finding a new Muslim community and embracing a deeper commitment to Islam.

Ramy is written, executive produced, created by and starring Ramy Youssef, executive produced by Jerrod Carmichael, A24's Ravi Nandan, co-creators Ari Katcher and Ryan Welch, and produced by A24.





Related Articles View More TV Stories