Magician Dan White Stuns Jimmy Fallon and Questlove With Dart Trick on THE TONIGHT SHOW

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





A magic trick involving darts left Jimmy Fallon and Questlove visibly stunned on a recent episode of THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon. Magician Dan White performed the illusion live for the host and The Roots' Questlove, drawing reactions of disbelief as the trick unfolded in front of them.

White's appearance centered entirely on the dart-based illusion, which was built around close-up interaction with both Fallon and Questlove rather than a stage setup. The segment showcased White's sleight of hand and misdirection as he walked the pair through a routine designed to leave them guessing how the trick was accomplished.

The appearance is part of a run of guest spots on THE TONIGHT SHOW that have recently featured members of The Roots beyond their usual musical duties, including a segment in which Fallon and Roots members Questlove, James and Damon turned a Ford Expedition drive into an impromptu musical number.

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...