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MY OMAHA Now Streaming on PBS App and YouTube

Nick Beaulieu directs and writes the documentary exploring division and connection amid protests in Omaha.

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MY OMAHA Now Streaming on PBS App and YouTube
MY OMAHA, the documentary directed and written by Nick Beaulieu, is now streaming on the PBS App and YouTube. As previously reported by BroadwayWorld, MY OMAHA premiered nationally on PBS's Independent Lens on Monday, October 5, 2026, and was set to stream free on the PBS App through November 30, 2026. The documentary follows Beaulieu as he chronicles North Omaha's fight for racial justice while attempting to reconnect with his terminally ill father, Randy, a conservative Christian and devoted Trump supporter. Beginning with Donald Trump's emergence in 2016, Beaulieu examines the divide between the predominantly white suburbs where he grew up and North Omaha, a historically Black community, tracing both political and personal fault lines within his own family and city. The film is now available for viewing through the PBS App as well as YouTube, giving audiences continued access beyond its initial broadcast window.
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