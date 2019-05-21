MTV's THE REAL WORLD to Premiere on Facebook Watch

The trailblazing social experiment is back! "MTV's The Real World" premieres Thursday, June 13 on Facebook Watch. This season, seven strangers from wildly different backgrounds come together at a house in Atlanta, Georgia as every moment of their lives is taped as people stop being polite... and start getting real.

Ahead of the new series premiere, Facebook gave community members the chance to vote on their favorite past seasons of MTV's The Real World and the results are in! The three chosen seasons (see below) are being released from MTV's Vault and available only on Facebook Watch beginning Monday, May 20 at 9 AM PT, ahead of the new season premiere.

· Austin (Season 16)

· Key West (Season 17)

· Portland (Season 28)

In the upcoming season and for the first time in Real World history, fans can immerse themselves in the show and are encouraged to participate in conversation around each episode through the official Facebook Group, Premieres, and Watch Parties.

MTV's The Real World premieres on its new home, Facebook Watch, Thursday, June 13. You can find the new season, and three full previous seasons from MTV's vault on "MTV's The Real World" Show Page.

MTV's The Real World on Facebook Watch

Facebook Watch brings back the trailblazing social experiment, MTV's The Real World produced by Bunim/Murray Productions, taking the series global with the first-ever international, localized versions of The Real World in Mexico and Thailand aligned with the US season in Atlanta, Georgia. The reimagined series expands on connecting people from wildly divergent backgrounds to find common ground on the issues that often divided them. These upcoming versions will live up to the revolutionary promise of offering "the true story of seven strangers, picked to live in a house, work together and have their lives taped, to find out what happens when people stop being polite... and start getting real."

As part of the interactive reality series on Facebook Watch, fans will be empowered through platform tools to engage with each of the new seasons through the official Facebook Group, Premieres and Watch Party. Each region's Real World season will come to life through Facebook Stories and multiple drops throughout the week.

About the Library Seasons

· Austin (Season 16): Viewers were entranced with Danny falling in love with Melinda at first sight; then shocked when he tried to defend his hot-headed housemate, Nehemiah, outside a bar and almost lost an eye; and then saddened when cameras captured him getting the call from his dad that his mom had died. Rachel, the Iraq war vet, had major issues with Neheimiah; andcy fratboy Wes liked collecting ladies' numbers but had his heart set on Peruvian roommate, Johanna.

· Key West (Season 17): It is ominously telling that the season kicked off with the cast being evacuated by Hurricane Katrina- because this season was a constantly swirling storm of drama and hijinks - and its ultimate force of nature reality-star-in-the-making personality was irrepressible, charming, outrageous life-of-the-party prankster Johnny "Bananas" who would become one of the most popular Real World alums of all time on The Challenge. Whether they were dealing with hurtful gossip and "burn books," bravely facing therapy, or confronting each other's work ethics when they are tasked with running a tanning salon, these colorful roommates made their escapades into edge-of-your-seat viewing. Other cast fan-favorites from the season are Paula Meronek and Tyler Duckworth.

· Portland (Season 28): In addition to the usual roommate bed hopping, conflicts and secrets; this season features a cast member leaving early and another housemate, Nia, who is "quite possibly the most outrageous in Real World history" and reportedly uses "psychological and sexual warfare" against a fellow cast member. Nia doesn't enter the picture until episode 4, but the scene stealer seriously changes the game.





