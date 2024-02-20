MTV's TEEN MOM: FAMILY REUNION Returns For Season 3 in March

MTV announced TODAY that the fan-favorite series Teen Mom: Family Reunion will return for an all-new season from the series' first international destination, Cartagena, Colombia. The fiery season will focus on the couples from TEEN MOM creating healthy relationships and healing from the past. The 12-episode season premieres on Wednesday, March 13th at 8PM ET/PT on MTV.

The new season will include Maci and Taylor McKinney, Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra, Jade Cline and Sean Austin, Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge, Cheyenne and Zach Davis, Kayla Sessler and Ryan Leigh, Mackenzie McKee and Khesanio Hall, Briana Dejesus, Leah Messer, and Kiaya Elliot.

Over the past decade, the moms have struggled with numerous issues including addiction, intergenerational trauma and infidelity in their search for love. In this season, the moms and DADS tackle the obstacles in their romantic relationships with guidance from two expert relationship coaches, Dr. Mike Dow and Michaiah Dominguez. In addition to the coaches, the cast members will have each other to lean on through this process. Although no two relationships are the same, these couples share a unique common ground.

Teen Mom: Family Reunion is executive produced for MTV by Morgan J. Freeman, Dia Sokol Savage, and Larry Musnik.

The project has received approval to obtain the CINA incentive (Audiovisual Investment Certificate), granted by the Colombian government and administered by Proimagenes Colombia: a tax discount of the expenditures on audiovisual services in the country.