MTV and Michelle Obama Team Up for the 2020 Prom-athon

MTV and When We All Vote today announced they will host a virtual prom event for the Class of 2020, whose proms and graduations have all been canceled due to COVID-19, with a special focus on commemorating another important milestone for young people this year: registering and voting in the national election in November. MTV will host MTV's Prom-athon in partnership with Michelle Obama's nonpartisan organization, When We All Vote and the 2020 Prom Challenge - a virtual celebration to shine a light on THE 20 winning high schools and students who organized the most creative nonpartisan voter registration efforts in the country.

MTV's Prom-athon will kick off on Friday, May 22, 2020, with an all-day on-air takeover on MTV featuring prom-themed throwback movies and short-form original content highlighting the winning schools and students. Following the takeover is the virtual prom party, which will live stream digitally at 9pm ET on MTV YouTube. Surprise celebrity guest appearances and live performances from some of the world's biggest artists will make the special night unforgettable.

When We All Vote Co-Chair Michelle Obama surprised THE 20 student leaders from THE 20 winning high schools in a private Zoom call on Wednesday, where they learned about their win and received congratulations from the former First Lady about their efforts and impact of the work. Additionally, she announced that the 24-hour star-studded MTV event would bring students from across the country together to celebrate their accomplishments and recognize the 2020 Prom Challenge winners.

2020 Prom Challenge Winners Include:

· Dobson High School - Mesa, AZ

· Western School of Science & Technology - Phoenix, AZ

· Norte Vista High School - Riverside, CA

· Compton Early College High School - Compton, CA

· Community Charter Early College High School - Lake View Terrace, CA

· Thurgood Marshall Academy PCHS - Washington, DC

· Hialeah Gardens HS - Hialeah Gardens, FL

· Meadowcreek High School - Norcross, GA

· TF North High School - Calumet City, IL

· Muchin College Prep - Chicago, IL

· Communication and Media Arts High School - Detroit, MI

· Cass Technical High School - Detroit, MI

· John F. Kennedy High School - Winston - Salem, NC

· R.J. Reynolds High School - Winston - Salem, NC

· Valley High School - Las Vegas, NV

· STEM Academy at Showalter - Chester, PA

· Abraham Lincoln High School - Philadelphia, PA

· Building 21 High School - Allentown, PA

· Westbury High School - Houston, TX

· Golda Meir High School - Milwaukee, WI

With over 4 million Americans turning 18 between now and the 2020 general election, MTV and When We All Vote have been working to integrate voter registration into young people's lives by making the process of voting easy, fun, and social. By gathering the Class of 2020 for a music-filled experience full of exciting surprises, MTV will be creating a memorable milestone for everyone to enjoy as their very own prom night - complete with celebrity talent and exclusive performances - thereby bringing the magic of the classic coming-of-age event into everyone's homes and coupling it with the right of passage of voting.

I'm so proud of these students, who each registered their classmates and community to vote. These are the kind of actions that make all the difference.



To celebrate these young people, join us on May 22 for #MTVPromathon with @MTV & @WhenWeAllVote. RSVP: https://t.co/ggVjRpS3CU pic.twitter.com/njiqDpOcGy - Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) May 15, 2020





