MTV Studios, Quibi Sign Deal to Remake PUNK'D and SINGLED OUT

MTV Studios, a unit of MTV and Viacom's (NASDAQ: VIAB, VIA) and Quibi today announced a deal to reinvent two of its iconic franchises: "Punk'd" and "Singled Out." Available exclusively on Quibi, both will be reimaginations of the Pop culture classics and each will feature 20 new episodes of under 10 minutes in length, offering an optimal viewing experience for those on the go. "Punk'd" will be produced by STXtelevision in association with MTV Studios. "Singled Out" will be produced by MTV Studios.

The deal continues the rapid expansion of the MTV brand and business beyond its traditional platforms with the launch of new streaming channels, live events, documentary films and studio productions for third party platforms with MTV Studios.

"This deal builds on MTV's strategy of reinventing our iconic shows to reach new audiences on pioneering new platforms like Quibi," said Chris McCarthy, President of MTV. "We are excited to be working with Jeffrey, Doug and the Quibi team to reinvent 'Punk'd' and 'Singled Out' for a new generation of fans."

"For the generation who grew up watching 'Punk'd' and 'Singled Out' on MTV, this represents a long overdue reboot of two well-loved shows. It's also an opportunity to bring these enduring and classic MTV franchises to a brand new audience on our exciting new platform," said Doug Herzog, Quibi.

The show that coined the verb, "Punk'd" dared to go where no show had gone before. Now that technology can really augment reality, we're back to pull the boldest pranks on the biggest stars in Hollywood. This time around, no one is safe.

Hailed as one of greatest dating shows, "Singled Out" is back to hook up a new generation of daters. While downloading a dating app has never been easier, sorting through the singles is harder than ever. "Singled Out" narrows down the dating field, as less choice means more real connections. In this reimagined version, anyone and everyone can find love no matter their sexual preference. Who will be swiped out and who will be "Singled Out"?





