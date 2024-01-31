MOTHER OF THE BRIDE Starring Brooke Shields And Miranda Cosgrove Coming to Netflix

Netflix Announces Date and Releases First Image for MOTHER OF THE BRIDE Starring Brooke Shields and Miranda Cosgrove

By: Jan. 31, 2024

POPULAR

Videos: Watch Your Favorite SCHMIGADOON! Musical Numbers Photo 1 Videos: Watch Your Favorite SCHMIGADOON! Musical Numbers
Broadway Shows Based on the Top 1000 Highest-Grossing Films Photo 2 Broadway Shows Based on the Top 1000 Highest-Grossing Films
Exclusive: Watch a Clip From Disney+ Docu-Series CHOIR: 'Every Performance Is an Opportuni Photo 3 Exclusive: Watch a Clip From Disney+ Docu-Series CHOIR
SCHMIGADOON! Canceled at Apple TV+ After Season Three Was Written Photo 4 SCHMIGADOON! Canceled at Apple TV+ After Season Three Was Written

MOTHER OF THE BRIDE Starring Brooke Shields And Miranda Cosgrove Coming to Netflix

Mother of the Bride will premiere on Netflix May 9, 2024

The film stars Brooke Shields, Miranda Cosgrove, Sean Teale, Chad Michael Murray with Rachael Harris and Benjamin Bratt. It also features Michael McDonald, Wilson Cruz, Tasneem Roc, and Dalip Sondhi.

In the film, Lana's daughter Emma returns from abroad and drops a bombshell: she's getting married. In Thailand. In a month! Things only get worse when Lana learns that the man who captured Emma's heart is THE SON of the man who broke hers years ago.

Directed by Mark Water, the film was written by Robin Bernheim Burger, produced by Brad Krevoy, and is executive produced by Brooke Shields, Oliver Ackermann, Galen Fletcher, Robin Bernheim Burger, Amanda Phillips, Jimmy Townsend, Vince Balzano.

Photo courtesy of Netflix



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Erika Jayne Sits Down With Tom Girardi Victims In New Hulu Doc Photo
Erika Jayne Sits Down With Tom Girardi Victims In New Hulu Doc

The 90-Minute Documentary Features Exclusive Footage of Tom Girardi's Estranged Wife and ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Star Erika Jayne Meeting With Fraud Victims and Explosive Interviews With Jayne's Former Costume Designers, Girardi's Former Clients and Friends, and More. Watch the video trailer now!

2
Oprah Winfrey, Meryl Streep & More to Present at the GRAMMY Awards Photo
Oprah Winfrey, Meryl Streep & More to Present at the GRAMMY Awards

Presenters have been added to the lineup for the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards and taking the stage will be Christina Aguilera, Samara Joy, Lenny Kravitz, Maluma, Lionel Richie, Mark Ronson, Meryl Streep, Taylor Tomlinson, and Oprah Winfrey.

3
AMERICAN FICTION Now Playing At The Plaza Cinema And Media Arts Center Photo
AMERICAN FICTION Now Playing At The Plaza Cinema And Media Arts Center

AMERICAN FICTION is Cord Jefferson's directorial debut confronting stereotypes. Jeffrey Wright stars as Monk, a frustrated novelist who challenges the establishment's reliance on offensive tropes. Oscar-nominated film with 5 nominations. Starring: Jeffrey Wright, Tracee Ellis Ross, John Ortiz. Running Time: 1 hr 57 mins. Release Year: 2023.

4
Jane Lynch Returns to WEAKEST LINK on NBC This Spring Photo
Jane Lynch Returns to WEAKEST LINK on NBC This Spring

Hosted by Emmy Award winner Jane Lynch, NBC’s “Weakest Link” returns in April. The games begin with a “Days of our Lives” special featuring cast members Lindsay Arnold, Bryan Dattilo, Galen Gering, Tina Huang, Victoria Konefal, Martha Madison, Eric Martsolf and Zach Tinker competing to earn money for charity. 

More Hot Stories For You

Oscar Nominated AMERICAN FICTION Now Playing At The Plaza Cinema And Media Arts CenterOscar Nominated AMERICAN FICTION Now Playing At The Plaza Cinema And Media Arts Center
Jane Lynch Returns to WEAKEST LINK on NBC This SpringJane Lynch Returns to WEAKEST LINK on NBC This Spring
Video: Prime Video Drops THE SECOND BEST HOSPITAL IN THE GALAXY TrailerVideo: Prime Video Drops THE SECOND BEST HOSPITAL IN THE GALAXY Trailer
Video: Disney-ESPN Drops SACRED SOIL: THE PINEY WOODS SCHOOL STORY Doc TrailerVideo: Disney-ESPN Drops SACRED SOIL: THE PINEY WOODS SCHOOL STORY Doc Trailer

Videos

Keith David and Blake Roman on Going From Stage to HAZBIN HOTEL Video
Keith David and Blake Roman on Going From Stage to HAZBIN HOTEL
Interview: HAZBIN HOTEL Creator Discusses the Series' Broadway Cast Video
Interview: HAZBIN HOTEL Creator Discusses the Series' Broadway Cast
Watch the New Short Film THE COURT JESTER Starring Pauly Shore as Richard Simmons Video
Watch the New Short Film THE COURT JESTER Starring Pauly Shore as Richard Simmons
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
APPROPRIATE
HADESTOWN