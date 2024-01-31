MOTHER OF THE BRIDE Starring Brooke Shields And Miranda Cosgrove Coming to Netflix

Mother of the Bride will premiere on Netflix May 9, 2024

The film stars Brooke Shields, Miranda Cosgrove, Sean Teale, Chad Michael Murray with Rachael Harris and Benjamin Bratt. It also features Michael McDonald, Wilson Cruz, Tasneem Roc, and Dalip Sondhi.

In the film, Lana's daughter Emma returns from abroad and drops a bombshell: she's getting married. In Thailand. In a month! Things only get worse when Lana learns that the man who captured Emma's heart is THE SON of the man who broke hers years ago.

Directed by Mark Water, the film was written by Robin Bernheim Burger, produced by Brad Krevoy, and is executive produced by Brooke Shields, Oliver Ackermann, Galen Fletcher, Robin Bernheim Burger, Amanda Phillips, Jimmy Townsend, Vince Balzano.

Photo courtesy of Netflix