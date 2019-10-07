MOST EVIL Taps Daniel Robbins to Direct
Deadline reports that "Pledge" director Daniel Robbins will direct upcoming horror film "Most Evil."
Benjamin and Paul China penned the script, and Orion Pictures will produce.
The film follows a group of twentysomethings who take a business tycoon's daughter hostage in a failed robbery attempt and realize they're in over their heads when the girl turns out to not be as innocent as she appears.
"Pledge" was about a college fraternity pledge drive that goes way wrong. Robbins' other films include "Uncaged" and "The Convenient Job."
