MODERN FAMILY Coming to TBS; Expands Offering of THE BIG BANG THEORY

“Modern Family” will air on weekdays in the network’s 12:30-3:30 p.m. ET/PT time slot.  

By: Sep. 12, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - Where to Stream THE LITTLE MERMAID & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - What to Watch!
WAITRESS: THE MUSICAL Film to Screen in Movie Theaters This December Photo 2 WAITRESS: THE MUSICAL Film to Screen in Movie Theaters This December
THE LITTLE MERMAID Is Now Streaming on Disney+ Featuring Cut Song Photo 3 THE LITTLE MERMAID Is Now Streaming on Disney+ With Cut Song
Review Roundup: Critics Weigh In on Bradley Cooper's Leonard Bernstein Biopic MAESTRO Photo 4 Review Roundup: Critics Weigh In on Bradley Cooper's Leonard Bernstein Biopic MAESTRO

MODERN FAMILY Coming to TBS; Expands Offering of THE BIG BANG THEORY

TBS has expanded its comedy line up by licensing the popular, award-winning series “Modern Family” which follows the diverse and complex Pritchett-Dunphy-Tucker clan as they navigate daily life. Beginning Monday, September 25, “Modern Family” will air on weekdays in the network’s 12:30-3:30 p.m. ET/PT time slot.  

And, starting this week, to further bolster its position as the home of comedy, TBS also will air longer daily marathons of “The Big Bang Theory” -- a series that currently ranks as the #1 acquired series in cable in 2023.

“Our audience continually seeks out popular comedies like “Friends,” “The Big Bang Theory” and “Modern Family,” so now that we have all three of these iconic series on TBS, we can build an even bigger, more engaged audience,” said Julie Taylor, Chief of Content Strategy & Insights, US Networks Group, Warner Bros. Discovery. “We have the best in class content that drives an audience from daytime through primetime and we do that by leveraging our fans’ affinity for comedies and by creating daily destinations.”

View the promo here:

About Modern Family

The family at the center of “Modern Family” is headed by Jay Pritchett (Ed O’Neill), who is now married to his second wife, the young, gorgeous Gloria (Sofía Vergara), assumed by some to be his daughter. In their loving care is Gloria’s daydreaming son, Manny (Rico Rodriguez). Jay’s driven daughter, Claire (Julie Bowen), and her real estate agent husband, Phil Dunphy (Ty Burrell), want an open, healthy relationship with their three kids, which isn’t always easy.

Their oldest daughter, Haley (Sarah Hyland), grows up a little too fast. Middle child, Alex (Ariel Winter), is a too-smart-for-her-own-good daughter, and the youngest, Luke (Nolan Gould), is a rambunctious son. Where Phil wants to be the “cool dad,” Claire is determined to keep her kids from walking in the wayward footsteps of her younger days.

Jay’s very serious son, Mitchell (Jesse Tyler Ferguson), and his gregarious husband, Cameron (Eric Stonestreet), become doting parents to Lily (Aubrey Anderson-Emmons), the sweet Vietnamese girl they adopt. Though life isn’t always tidy, politically correct, or predictable, it’s always loving, heartwarming, and hilarious for this blended, extended—and truly modern—family.

Throughout its impressive run, “Modern Family” was nominated for an astonishing 85 Emmy® Awards and won 22 including five for Outstanding Comedy Series. The series was also honored with a Golden Globe® Award, numerous Screen Actors Guild Awards® and was recognized by the AFI, Humanitas and Peabody organizations. “Modern Family” premiered in 2009 and aired 250 episodes spanning 11 seasons. 

“Modern Family” was produced by 20th Television in association with Steven Levitan Productions and Picador Productions. Steven Levitan and Christopher Lloyd were co-creators/executive producers. Paul Corrigan, Brad Walsh, Danny Zuker, Abraham Higginbotham, Jeffrey Richman, Elaine Ko, Stephen Lloyd, Vali Chandrasekaran, Jack Burditt, Jon Pollack and Jeff Morton also served as executive producers on the final season. The series is distributed by Disney Entertainment. 

About The Big Bang Theory

“The Big Bang Theory,” created by Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady, premiered in September 2007 and ran for two hundred and seventy-nine episodes, the longest running multi-camera comedy series in U.S. TV history. The series received 55 Emmy® nominations and 10 wins, and seven Golden Globe® nominations.

Produced by Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc., in association with Warner Bros. Television, “The Big Bang Theory” was executive produced by Lorre, Prady, Steve Holland, Steven Molaro, Dave Goetsch, Eric Kaplan and Maria Ferrari. The series stars Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch.



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
New Information in Gilgo Beach and Idaho Cases in Upcoming 48 HOURS Photo
New Information in Gilgo Beach and Idaho Cases in Upcoming 48 HOURS

48 HOURS takes on two of the biggest crime cases in the country – the Gilgo Beach murders and the Idaho student killings – in back-to-back editions that reveal new details and feature exclusive interviews. 48 HOURS correspondent Erin Moriarty uncovers chilling new details about alleged killer Rex Heuermann in “The Gilgo Beach Serial Killings.”

2
Video: MAX Releases YOUNG LOVE Animated Series Trailer Photo
Video: MAX Releases YOUNG LOVE Animated Series Trailer

Expanding on the Academy Award-winning short “Hair Love,” the cast includes Scott Mescudi (Stephen Love), Issa Rae (Angela Young), Brooke Monroe Conaway (Zuri Young Love), Loretta Devine (Gigi Young), Harry Lennix (Russell Young), Tamar Braxton (Star), Sheryl Lee Ralph (Sheree), Debra Wilson (Additional Voices), and others. Watch the video!

3
DASHING THROUGH THE SNOW Holiday Film to Debut on Disney+ Photo
DASHING THROUGH THE SNOW Holiday Film to Debut on Disney+

The original family holiday comedy “Dashing Through the Snow' stars Lil Rel Howery, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, and Teyonah Parris. “Dashing Through the Snow” is a hilarious and touching story about a social worker for the Atlanta police department and the Christmas Eve journey with his estranged daughter that helps him get in spirit.

4
THE CHALLENGE Returns to MTV For a Battle for a New Champion Photo
THE CHALLENGE Returns to MTV For a 'Battle for a New Champion'

The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion will feature 24 fierce contenders vying for the crown as they endure the ultimate test of willpower with unpredictable formats and shocking twists. This season, mental and physical limits will be pushed further than ever before as contenders must face off against rotating vets in surprise eliminations.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

SLAYCATION Series From the DRAG RACE Universe Coming to Crave & WOW Presents PlusSLAYCATION Series From the DRAG RACE Universe Coming to Crave & WOW Presents Plus
Video: Watch Apple TV+'s MONARCH: LEGACY OF MONSTERS TrailerVideo: Watch Apple TV+'s MONARCH: LEGACY OF MONSTERS Trailer
THE LITTLE MERMAID Breaks Disney+ Records With 16 Million Viewers in First Five DaysTHE LITTLE MERMAID Breaks Disney+ Records With 16 Million Viewers in First Five Days
Photos: Doja Cat, Ice Spice & More Attend Jean Paul Gaultier and KNWLS' PartyPhotos: Doja Cat, Ice Spice & More Attend Jean Paul Gaultier and KNWLS' Party

Videos

Watch Demi Lovato Be Revealed on THE MASKED SINGER Video
Watch Demi Lovato Be Revealed on THE MASKED SINGER
Watch Kim Kardashian Act in a New AMERICAN HORROR STORY Trailer Video
Watch Kim Kardashian Act in a New AMERICAN HORROR STORY Trailer
Watch Leslie Odom, Jr. in New THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER Trailer Video
Watch Leslie Odom, Jr. in New THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
SHUCKED
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SWEENEY TODD
THE COTTAGE