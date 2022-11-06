Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
MOBKING THE MOVIE Makes AFM World Market Premiere - Watch a Sneak Peek!

MOBKING THE MOVIE Makes AFM World Market Premiere - Watch a Sneak Peek!

MobKing made its AFM world Market Premiere on November 3rd at 3:30PM, AMC Santa Monica, Screen #2.

Nov. 06, 2022  

MOBKING THE MOVIE Makes AFM World Market Premiere - Watch a Sneak Peek!

Button Man Films announces the AFM World Market Premiere and first-ever screening of the new mob thriller, MobKing, starring, James Russo (Donnie Brasco), Ciro Dapagio (Amazon Prime's Suitcasing), Robert LaSardo (Burn Notice), Oksana Lada (The Sopranos), Artie Pasquale (The Sopranos), Paul Borghese (The Irishman), Stelio Savante (The Sopranos), Antoni Corone (Bad Boys II), Elisabetta Fantone (Big Eyes), Bruce Soscia (The Families Feud) and Anthony Caliendo. MobKing is directed and co-written by Emmy Award-winning director Jorge "Jokes" Yanes (The Roof, Gabriel: Amor Immortal, Eenie Meenie Miney Moe, The MobKing series). Additional writers include James Bishop, Cristy Trabadass and Ciro Dipagio.

Watch the trailer below!

MobKing made its AFM world Market Premiere on November 3rd at 3:30PM, AMC Santa Monica, Screen #2. MobKing is based on the award-winning web series of the same name, created by and starring Ciro Dapagio who reprises his role as Mike White, a "rehabilitated" gangster who has distinguished himself as a man of honor, a stand-up guy, but after being released from a lengthy prison sentence, he finds himself the target of Miami's most notorious criminal organization. Russo steps into the role of Dominick "Dom" Sasso, THE HEAD of the Sasso Crime Family in South Florida, the Capo di Tutti Capi, a respected leader, ruthless when necessary when it comes to protecting his family.

"After working on the award-winning web series, The MobKing, I was thrilled by the international fanbase's (of over two million engaged followers) response to the main character, reformed mobster Mike White. In crafting the feature film version, we were all excited to make our contribution to the mob flick genre by creating something familiar yet still special and unique; something that has its own special blend of traditional codes and how that works in today's world." Said Yanes.

Ciro Dapagio, himself a fascinating character, is a former participant of Florida's underground organized crime and spent 19 years in prison for RICO violations. After being released, he pivoted, shaping a film and television career from his life experiences. One of the key reasons The MobKing web series garnered millions of loyal followers, around the world, was because of the authenticity Ciro brought to the table. "A good decade and a half (in prison) can go a very long way in changing your perspective on your life path and how you should live your life. There's nothing cool about a life of crime. It does not pay. And the driving force behind me coming to that realization is my family and my kids. I wanted to do something in this life that my kids can be proud of. I want to create a better second half of my life than the first half. This project and its success will make up for all of my past mistakes ten times over." Said Dapagio.

Dapagio takes the issue of diversity and inclusion to heart. Behind-the-scenes, key members of the MobKing crew consists of Latinos and African-Americans, including producer/director and co-screenwriter, Jorge Yanes, and the producer/co-screenwriter, Christy Trabadass both of which responded to the challenge of writing a taunting mob movie achieving the goal when transforming the hit web series (The MobKing) into a film. "MobKing is a film that has the commercial viability and global appeal that audiences all over the world are clamoring for. MobKing is that film that fills the hole in the marketplace that will thrill both buyers and moviegoers alike." Said Executive Producer Anthony Caliendo. Producers include Jorge "Jokes" Yanes, Cristy Trabadass, Krystal Harvey, Antoni Corone and Diana Ramos Santiago-Carter.

Executive producers are Anthony Caliendo and Ciro Dapagio.

Tiger Shark, Inc., represents Anthony Caliendo of MAINMAN Productions, Inc. and Ciro Dapagio of Ciro Dapagio Films. Together they formed Button Man Films.



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
Disney+ Drops ANDOR: Volume Two Soundtrack Photo
Disney+ Drops 'ANDOR: Volume Two' Soundtrack
Walt Disney Records releases the digital soundtrack from Lucasfilm’s original live-action series 'Andor.' The Andor: Volume 2 (Episodes 5-8) (Original Score) digital album features scores composed and produced by three-time Oscar®-nominated and Emmy®-winning composer Nicholas Britell and is available now.
VIDEO: SHERRI Launches Behind-the-Scenes Mockumentary Series Photo
VIDEO: SHERRI Launches Behind-the-Scenes 'Mockumentary' Series
“Sherri’s Office” is a mockumentary online series that shows the behind-the-scenes goings-on of the daytime show Sherri. In episode one, Sherri feels like her staff is gossiping too much around the office, so she decides to start a juicy rumor. Watch the video of the first episode now!
Lindsay Lohan’s Sings Jingle Bell Rock in FALLING FOR CHRISTMAS Photo
Lindsay Lohan’s Sings 'Jingle Bell Rock' in FALLING FOR CHRISTMAS
Netflix has released Lindsay Lohan's full version of 'Jingle Bell Rock' from their new original holiday film, Falling For Christmas. The film also stars Glee alum Chord Overstreet, George Young, Jack Wagner, Olivia Perez, Alejandra Flores, Chase Ramsey, Sean Dillingham, and Antonio D. Charity. Watch the new lyric video now!

Industry Classifieds


More Hot Stories For You


THE GODFATHER LIVE, with 61 Piece Orchestra, to Play Chicago's Auditorium TheatreTHE GODFATHER LIVE, with 61 Piece Orchestra, to Play Chicago's Auditorium Theatre
November 6, 2022

On Saturday, November 12th at 8 pm, ten-time Academy Award-winning masterpiece, The Godfather, will be screened and performed with a 61-piece orchestra in celebration of the iconic film's 50th anniversary, produced by CineConcerts and presented by Massimo Gallotta Productions.
THE COLORED FOLKS GOODTIME HOUR Film to Open Vincent Victoria Presents SeasonTHE COLORED FOLKS GOODTIME HOUR Film to Open Vincent Victoria Presents Season
November 5, 2022

Vincent Victoria Presents will begin their new season with the World Premiere of the film 'The Colored Folks Goodtime Hour'. The film takes a satirical and fictional look at a 1950's all black variety show and its controversial gay host Cherry Cola Pitts.
Feature Film REMEMBER WHEN... To Begin Production In 2023Feature Film REMEMBER WHEN... To Begin Production In 2023
November 5, 2022

'Remember When...' is a forthcoming feature film, based on a story about the power and perseverance of love, and how, through the power of love therein lies an ability to overcome betrayal, sickness and many obstacles along the way,' states screenwriter Carrol Seguin. Writers include Seguin, and writing partner Ashley St. Jean, along with contributing writers Nancy Valen and Kamryn Alisha Seguin.
Live Action HERCULES Remake Will Be More 'Experimental' According to Disney Producer Joe RussoLive Action HERCULES Remake Will Be More 'Experimental' According to Disney Producer Joe Russo
November 2, 2022

Joe Russo, the producer behind Disney's upcoming live action remake of Hercules, has revealed some details about the film.
MUBI Announces The U.S. Theatrical And Streaming Release Of THE BOX By Golden Lion Winner Lorenzo VigasMUBI Announces The U.S. Theatrical And Streaming Release Of THE BOX By Golden Lion Winner Lorenzo Vigas
November 2, 2022

MUBI has announced the U.S. theatrical and streaming release of The Box (La caja), the gut-punching psychological thriller and latest feature film from acclaimed Venezuelan writer-director Lorenzo Vigas, which had its world premiere in the official competition at the Venice Film Festival and is Venezuela's official Oscar submission for Best International Feature Film.