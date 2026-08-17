MJ Territo Quartet to Present LOVE WAS A DREAM: Music of Meredith d'Ambrosio

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The MJ Territo Quartet will present LOVE WAS A DREAM: The Music of Meredith d'Ambrosio on Saturday, August 29 at 7 PM at Jazz On Main in Mt. Kisco, NY.

Over her long career, composer, pianist, and singer Meredith d'Ambrosio has created a body of work that includes witty and atmospheric original tunes, ingenious lyrics to jazz standards, and her own outstanding brand of vocalese, Meredith's Paraphrase Songs. Now in her mid-80's, she continues to compose and record, and released 'Love Was A Dream,' the show's title tune, in 2025.

MJ Territo has been a fan of Meredith's music since she was enchanted by The Cove, released in 1987. 'Melodious Funk,' Meredith's tribute to Thelonious Monk, was one of the tunes MJ chose for her Ladies Day album, along with music by other luminary women jazz composers. MJ is thrilled to have the opportunity to sing a whole evening of Meredith's wonderful music. Over the course of planning the project Meredith has generously provided a ton of insights into her music and creative process. Shining the spotlight on Meredith's music along with MJ are Ron Drotos, piano; John Lang, bass; and Alex Raderman, drums.

Meredith is also an award-winning visual artist. Her paintings have appeared on the covers of many of her albums. The painting used in the show's promotion is from her 1982 album Little Jazz Bird.

Event Details

Saturday, August 29

7 PM

Jazz On Main, Mt. Kisco, NY

Reservations: https://jazzonmain.com/mj-territo-quartet-1.html

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