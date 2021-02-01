MISHA AND THE WOLVES Documentary Announces Distribution Deals

Fresh off its success at Sundance to rave reviews, MetFilm Sales has announced a series of distribution deals for MISHA AND THE WOLVES throughout the world. The stranger-than-fiction tale of a woman whose holocaust memoir took the world by storm - but who harbored a darker truth beneath the surface, the film premiered in the World Documentary Competition at the festival. Sales were handled by Vesna Cudic, MetFilm Sales.

Netflix picked up the global SVOD window prior to the festival, and will carry the film exclusively in NORTH AMERICA and other markets. In addition, on board are BBC Storyville (UK), ZDF Arte (Germany & France), VPRO (the Netherlands), VRT (Belgium), SVT (Sweden), DR (Denmark), NRK (Norway), YLE (Finland), RUV (Iceland), Movistar+ (Spain), Yes Docu (Israel), RTS (Switzerland), RTVS (Slovenia), ERT (Greece), and TG4 (Ireland).

Said Cudic, "The number of deals attests to the buyers' appetite for great stories and sophisticated filmmaking that has the power to reach large global audience. We are excited for what lies ahead for this film."

An ARTS ALLIANCE PRODUCTIONS, MET FILM and BRIGHT YELLOW FILMS production in co-production with LAS BELGAS, TAKE FIVE and APT FILMS, MISHA AND THE WOLVES is directed by Sam Hobkinson and produced by Poppy Dixon, Al Morrow, Matt Wells, Jurgen Buedts, and Gregory Zalcman. Executive Producers are Stewart le Maréchal, Thomas Hoegh, Vesna Cudic, Jonny Persey and Adrian Sibley, Mandy Chang, Hayley Reynolds, Martin Pieper and Barbara Truyen.