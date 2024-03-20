MIGRATION to Stream on Peacock in April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



With a screenplay by the Emmy®-winning creator of The White Lotus and the screenwriter of School of Rock Mike White, MIGRATION stars a top-flight comedic cast including Kumail Nanjiani, Elizabeth Banks, Keegan-Michael Key and more! Illumination’s original animated film streams exclusively on Peacock April 19. For more about MIGRATION on Peacock, click here.

Filled with Illumination’s signature subversive humor, authentic heart and unforgettable characters, Migration is a hilariously funny, feathered family vacation like no other! Fans can join the Mallard family, as they embark on a journey south for the winter to Jamaica via New York City, only for their well-laid plans to go awry, leading to new friends and unknown horizons.