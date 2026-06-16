MICKEY’S HOME ALONE Special to Take Inspiration From Beloved 1990 Film

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Later this year, Disney will take a page out of Christmas movie history with the new full-length holiday special, Mickey’s Home Alone. Starring Mickey, Minnie, and Pluto, new details reveal a plot that is not unlike the beloved holiday staple with Macaulay Culkin.

In Mickey’s Home Alone, Mickey's Christmas plans take an unexpected turn after Minnie surprises him and the gang with tickets to spend Christmas at a world-famous Ice Palace. But, in the morning rush to make it out the door, Mickey and Pluto are left behind and home alone. While Mickey and Pluto must protect their home from two feisty villains, a raccoon and a weasel who are after their Christmas dinner, Minnie and the gang desperately try to make their way back home to Mickey.

The special is set to debut during the 2026 holiday season on Disney Jr. and Disney+ and features original songs “Ho-Ho-Home for Christmas” and “Favorite Christmas Feeling” by songwriter Keith Harrison Dworkin, and a new arrangement of the holiday classic “Jingle Bells,” with a score by Tony Morales.

In Mickey’s Home Alone is produced by Wild Canary in association with Disney Jr. The special is executive-produced by Tom Rogers and co-executive-produced by Rachel Ruderman, with Shane Prigmore as director. The original HOME ALONE film (and its sequels) are property of 20th Century Studios, a subsidiary of the Walt Disney Company.

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