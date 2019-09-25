MGM Sets THIRTYSOMETHING Sequel

According to The Hollywood Reporter, MGM TV is developing a sequel to "Thirtysomething," a popular drama from the 80s.

Stars Ken Olin, Mel Harris, Melanie Mayron, Peter Horton, Patricia Kalember, Timothy Busfield, Patricia Wettig, and Polly Draper from the original series are expected to reprise their roles, but there is no confirmation yet.

The series will center on the children of the main characters from the original, who are now in their 30s themselves.

The original series won thirteen Emmys after being nominated 41 times.

Read the original story at The Hollywood Reporter.





