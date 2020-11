MEAN MAN: THE STORY OF CHRIS HOLMES Coming to DVD & VOD in 2021

Written and directed by French filmmakers Antoine de Montremy and Laurent Hart.

Written and directed by French filmmakers Antoine de Montremy and Laurent Hart (whose Music production career includes televised interviews with Scorpions, Deep Purple, Slayer, Guns N' Roses and more), MEAN MAN: The Story of Chris Holmes was a project that was born in 2014 after they had an opportunity to meet and direct Holmes in a music video for the Holmes-penned song "Let It Roar" in Cannes, France. At that time, the former W.A.S.P. guitarist had more or less disappeared from the music scene, leaving his home in the U.S. to seek a new beginning with his wife Sarah in France. Not content with merely directing a music video for the re-born Holmes, de Montremy pursued his bigger dream of writing and directing a documentary film about this iconic metal guitar legend and for the next several years shadowed him throughout Europe while filming everything from band rehearsals, to recording sessions to live performances.

By creatively combining archival footage, interviews with past and present band members and musical peers, family members and childhood friends - interspersed with beautifully filmed concert performances of Holmes' current solo band - Director de Montremy skillfully portrays the story of an iconic guitar player who has lived a life of extreme highs and lows. After losing the publishing rights of his own songs and combating dangerous addictions, the legendary W.A.S.P. guitarist is shown starting over from scratch while living at his mother-in-law's in Cannes, France as he puts together with his wife a brand new band and a brand new musical role as not only the main guitarist, but now as the actual lead singer of this newly-born musical project aptly named MEAN MAN.

Montremy said "Over the last five years, I've had the privilege to establish a true relationship with Chris Holmes and to follow him throughout Europe. I was impressed by his charisma, his approach towards life, his multiple experiences and taste for simplicity which have actually altered my own vision of existence. In fact, he has almost become a spiritual father to me, in the way that he inspired me in many of my own decisions."

The DVD and Blu-ray are full of extras not available on the VOD version, which will follow the physical release. A west coast theatrical premiere is being discussed as well, pending the revision and/or relaxation of the current local State Government's restrictions on movie theaters operating during the Covid pandemic.

Cleopatra Entertainment is a Los Angeles based multimedia company founded by Cleopatra Records head Brian Perera. Recent films in release include the Award-winning biopic STREET SURVIVORS: The True Story of the Lynyrd Skynyrd Plane Crash, Glen Danzig's critically-acclaimed horror film VEROTIKA, the UK drama MRS LOWRY & SON starring Academy Award winner Vanessa Redgrave, the action-adventure extravaganza CHINA SALESMAN starring Mike Tyson and Steven Seagal and Egypt's official entry to the 2018 Academy Awards foreign language category SHEIKH JACKSON.

Watch the trailer here:

View More TV Stories Related Articles