MAYOR OF KINGSTON Season One to Arrive on Blu-ray & DVD

Academy Award® nominee Jeremy Renner stars in Paramount+'s hit drama "MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN" Season One, arriving on Blu-ray and DVD September 27, 2022 from Paramount Home Entertainment.

Hailing from "Yellowstone" co-creator and Academy Award® nominee Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon, "MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN" follows the McLusky family, power brokers in Kingstown, Mich., where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither.

The original drama series produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios first launched in November 2021 with TV's #1 show, "Yellowstone," serving as a launchpad airing a special simulcast event for the series' premiere on Paramount Network.

The premiere of "MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN" was the #1 original scripted drama on Paramount+ since the rebrand and cable's biggest new scripted premiere since "Yellowstone" in June 2018 with 2.6 million total viewers.

The "MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN" Season One three-disc Blu-ray or DVD sets include all 10 uncensored episodes from the inaugural season, along with more than two hours of special features as detailed below.

Bonus Features

Behind the Story segments for each episode

Perdition: Making "Mayor of Kingstown"

Zero Sum Game: The Finale

Inside "Mayor of Kingstown"

Character Spots

Cast Favorite Scenes

Season one features an all-star cast, including Academy Award® nominee Jeremy Renner, Academy Award® winner Dianne Wiest, Emmy Award® winner Kyle Chandler, Hugh Dillon, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Hamish Allan-Headley, Pha'rez Lass and Aidan Gillen.

"MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN" is executive produced by Sheridan, Dillon, Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari and Michael Friedman.