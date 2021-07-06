MAX Announces Fall North American Tour & Performs on THE BACHELORETTE

This fall, multi-platinum artist MAX will return to the road for the first time in two years to headline The Live In Colour Tour across North America. Following scheduled festival appearances at Lollapalooza in Chicago, IL on July 29 and the sold-out BottleRock festival on September 5, he launches the tour on November 11 at The Fonda Theater in Hollywood, CA, making additional stops in major markets across the country. Francis Karel and Lauren Sanderson provide support on select dates. Known for his show-stopping live performances highlighted by a growing catalog of hits, these shows will sell out.

Tickets are available now at www.maxmusicofficial.com/tour. Check out the full confirmed itinerary below.

Next up, MAX will perform his newest rising hit "Butterflies" on an upcoming episode of ABC's The Bachelorette, airing Monday, July 12, at 8/7c, on ABC. The episode will feature a special performance of the heartwarming serenade for the newest Bachelorette, KATIE Thurston and her lucky date.

MAX most recently unveiled the rising single "Butterflies" with Ali Gatie. Right out of the gate, the song amassed over 2 million-plus streams and more than 3.5 million views on the music video. Upon its arrival, MAX and Ali graced the cover of numerous playlists and the track fluttered to #25 on Spotify's New Music Friday in addition to claiming coveted real estate on Pop Rising, Fresh & Chill, and more. Meanwhile, Apple Music highlighted it on playlists, including New Music Daily, Future Hits, and Breaking Pop. Additionally, Alternative Press applauded the song and praised, "the smooth stylings of MAX's voice combined with Gatie's vocals further add to the song's peaceful feel." Making headlines, MAX recently surprised a fan by performing at her wedding-as chronicled by People.

Stay tuned for more from MAX soon!

"Butterflies" is the tantalizing follow-up to MAX's critically acclaimed project Colour Vision. That record, which arrived to glowing reviews in 2020, found the hitmaker dabbling in Prince-inspired pop, hip-hop, and even a K-POP duet with Suga of BTS. With that experimental approach, and his incredible penchant for pop hooks, MAX has been able to connect with listeners all over the world - he's racked up more than 1.5 billion streams as an independent artist. Now as a major label artist with Warner Records, that audience is sure to grow alongside him.

TOUR DATES:

7/28 Chicago, IL Park West

7/29 Chicago, IL Lollapalooza

9/5 Napa Valley, CA Bottlerock

11/11 Los Angeles, CA The Fonda*

11/12 San Francisco, CA August Hall*

11/17 New York, NY Webster Hall^

11/18 Washington, D.C. 9:30 Club^

11/26 Philadelphia, PA TLA^

11/28 Boston, MA Paradise^

*with Francis Karel

^with Lauren Sanderson