MAURICE HINES: BRING THEM BACK Wins Best Documentary At The 2020 American Black Film Festival

The winners were announced virtually on Sunday,

The 2020 American Black Film Festival announced its winners during a virtual ceremony on Sunday, August 30 from Miami Beach, Fla. Boris Kodjoe and Nicole Ari Parker hosted the awards show, which featured Spike Lee, Lee Daniels, Laz Alonso, Bevy Smith, Logan Browning, Sinqua Walls and La La Anthony as presenters with BeBe Winans closing the ceremony with a performance of his original song "Black Lives Matter."

Maurice Hines: Bring Them Back won Best Documentary. The 94-minute documentary is directed and produced by John Carluccio; written and produced by Tracy E. Hopkins; executive produced by Debbie Allen and Charles Randolph-Wright; and co-produced by Ron Gillyard.

Maurice Hines: Bring Them Back is a portrait of the charismatic song-and-dance man from his tap-dancing childhood to today. Maurice and friends-Chita Rivera, Mercedes Ellington and Debbie Allen-tell tales from his seven-decade career, including Broadway shows, a co-starring role in Francis Ford Coppola's The Cotton Club and about his loving yet complex relationship with his superstar brother, the late Gregory Hines. Ever battling the challenges of being a gay, Black man in show biz, Maurice shares his story with humor and grace.

In 2019 Maurice Hines: Bring Them Back won the Metropolis Competition Grand Jury Prize at DOC NYC where it made its world premiere.

View More TV Stories Related Articles