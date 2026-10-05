MARROW Horror Thriller to Arrive on VOD and Digital

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Scatena & Rosner Films (S&R Films) has announced the North American release of 'Marrow,' a horror feature from writer-director Mitch McLeod ('Silhouette'), starring Jessica Dawn Willis ('The Woman Under the Stage', 'Death 4 Dinner') alongside Danielle Harris (the 'Halloween' franchise) and Michael Ironside ('Scanners', 'Total Recall').

Based on a series of real-life police files regarding a stalking in small-town Texas, 'Marrow' follows Jamie Foster, a formerly successful vlogger who attempts to revitalize her career by inviting her stalker onto the show—knowing he may be the serial killer responsible for murdering a string of influencers. Although Jamie's views go up, she begins to realize more than her life is at stake when the stalker's identity—and humanity—come into question.

'Marrow really stood out to me because of the way it explores our obsession with true crime and how far people are willing to go in the constant chase for views, attention, and relevance', said Zach Stampone, VP of Distribution at Scatena & Rosner Films. 'It takes something deeply rooted in our culture and pulls you into a much darker and more unsettling place. There's a confidence in the filmmaking and performances that really impressed me. You can tell this was made by a team that knew exactly what kind of film they wanted to make.'

'Marrow is based on true events surrounding a stalking that occurred many years ago to somebody who meant a great deal to me,' said McLeod. 'The idea has been in my head for a while, so getting to sit down with star and co-writer Jessica Dawn Willis and get the ideas on paper and bring it to life on screen has been a truly rewarding experience. I'm looking forward to finally being able to release this horrifying story to the world, and I hope it resonates with them the same way the original story did with me.'

Alongside Willis, Harris, and Ironside, 'Marrow' co-stars Matthew Tompkins ('Sicario'), Ashley Spicer, Phil Harrison, Abby Joy, Rrian Rhonda, Kristin Payne, and Vanessa Sun. The film is directed by Mitch McLeod, from a script by McLeod, Jessica Dawn Willis, and co-written by novelist Preston Fassel ('Our Lady of the Inferno; Beasts of 42nd Street'). McLeod and Willis' Absentia Pictures produced alongside Tompkins and Jon Keeyes ('The Cleanup Crew', 'Becky').

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