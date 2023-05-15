MALKA, A Short Film About A Holocaust Survivor, To Be Produced By Award-winning Composer Seth Bisen-Hersh

Her tale of faith, survival and resilience will inspire and educate a global audience so we never forget what she and 6 million Jews endured.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: May 2023: Where to Hear THE LITTLE MERMAID, SHUCKED Albums & Mor Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: May 2023: What to Watch
Interview: Kristin Chenoweth & Alan Cumming Breakdown Their SWEENEY TODD-Inspired SCHMIGAD Photo 2 Interview: Kristin Chenoweth & Alan Cumming Talk SCHMIGADOON! Finale
MAMMA MIA! 3 Is in Its 'Earliest Stages' With Meryl Streep & Cher Eyed to Return; Possible Photo 3 MAMMA MIA! 3 Is in 'Earliest Stages'; Possible Return to Broadway in 2025
Video: Hear Daveed Diggs Sing 'Under the Sea' in New THE LITTLE MERMAID Clip Photo 4 Video: Daveed Diggs Sings 'Under the Sea' in New LITTLE MERMAID Clip

Video: Hear Daveed Diggs Sing 'Under the Sea' in New THE LITTLE MERMAID Clip

New York based composer/lyricist Seth Bisen-Hersh (2021 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Award for Best New Score for Love Quirks) is producing Malka, a short film about his grandmother, Margie (Malka) Appel who confronted the cataclysmic events of the Holocaust. Her tale of faith, survival and resilience will inspire and educate a global audience so we never forget what she and 6 million Jews endured.

Before she passed in 2016, Bisen-Hersh promised his grandmother he would keep her story alive. He created a mini-musical about the moment she saw the sunrise from the train to Auschwitz, and with screenwriter Lenny Schwartz built a short film around it to explore what she went through.

With today's rise in antisemitism, authentic Jewish stories must be told. To learn more about the project and help make it a reality, please visit:

Click Here

Seth Bisen-Hersh

(Producer/Composer/Lyricist) is an award-winning composer/lyricist. Musicals: Love Quirks (AMT Theater 2022, Off-Broadway BroadwayWorld Award for Best New Score), The Diamond as Big as the Ritz (2019 Finalist: Stiles & Drewe Best Song Award), Stanley's Party (Manhattan Children's Theatre, 2010), More to Love (2014 Winner: Best Lyrics, WVMTF), The Spickner Spin (2004 FringeNYC Audience Favorite Award), Meaningless Sex (2003 FringeNYC Audience Favorite Award). 10 cabaret song cycles: And Then She Dumped Me, The Gayest Straight Man Alive, Meaningful Sex, Neurotic Tendencies, Why am I Not Famous Yet?, Writer's Block: a cabaret that was hard to write, I'll Relax When I'm Dead: a reluctantly prolific cabaret, If Adele Can Do It, So Can I: an evening of mostly sorrow, Not Your Grandma's Cabaret (unless she's really naughty) and The Self-Isolation Song Cycle. He wrote/starred in the 5 seasons of the web series "Every Day a Little Seth," co-wrote/co-starred in the TV pilot version and has emceed, produced and accompanied over 750 musical theatre talent showcases at Don't Tell Mama. 3 books: "Sleep. Write. Now. Emerging from a dark year of insomnia, anxiety and depression from loss", "Every Page a Little Seth" and "Millennials are Ruining the World!", (also an audiobook and podcast). Also, he was a winner of 2019, 2020 & 2022 ASCAP Plus Awards. Additionally, he's had multiple crossword puzzles published in the NY Times, LA Times, and Universal Crossword. He has two Bachelors from MIT (Computer Science & Engineering and Music Composition) and a Masters in Music Technology from NYU. www.sethbh.com FB/Twitter/Instagram/TikTok: @sethbhdotcom

Lenny Schwartz (Screenwriter) is the writer/director of such plays as Subject 62, Kung-Fu Babies, The Inside of His Severed Head, Ben Minus Zoe Minus Ben, The Social Avenger and Co-Creator amongst many others. He is also the screenwriter of such films as "Murder University", "Normal", "Accidental Incest" and the upcoming "The Haunted and The Hunted", "Codename: Dynastud" (Scorpio Films Releasing), Long Night in a Dead City" (Scorpio Film Releasing), and "Higher Methods" (IM Filmworks) as well as a few more things he cannot talk about. His latest plays were Me Three: A Guide to New Beginnings, A Seduction of the Innocent and An American History of Guns. Lenny's next play is the long awaited musical Pussy Hanukkah Comes to Harlem.




RELATED STORIES - TV

Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie

It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.

DRAG ME TO DINNER, THE FULL MONTY & More to Premiere as Part of Hulus Pride Never Stop Photo
DRAG ME TO DINNER, THE FULL MONTY & More to Premiere as Part of Hulu's 'Pride Never Stops' Campaign

Since 2019, Hulu’s “Pride Never Stops” campaign has continued to find new and unique ways to amplify LGBTQIA+ voices as part of its ongoing commitment to celebrating these artists and their stories year-round. See this year's programming!

Max To Debut James Camerons AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER in June Photo
Max To Debut James Cameron's AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER in June

James Cameron’s global phenomenon AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER will debut WEDNESDAY, JUNE 7 on Max, the enhanced streaming service from Warner Bros. Discovery that launches on May 23 in the U.S.

MOLLI AND MAX IN THE FUTURE, MOSS BEACH, and More Win 2023 Lower East Side Film Festival A Photo
MOLLI AND MAX IN THE FUTURE, MOSS BEACH, and More Win 2023 Lower East Side Film Festival Awards

The 13th annual Lower East Side Film Festival has announced the winners of its highly anticipated event showcasing a diverse range of innovative and compelling films from around the world. Check out the full list of winners here!


More Hot Stories For You

Shochiku Sets 120 Year Anniversary Celebration Of Iconic Filmmaker Yasujiro OzuShochiku Sets 120 Year Anniversary Celebration Of Iconic Filmmaker Yasujiro Ozu
SEEfest 2023 Ends With World Premiere Of KING LEAR: How We Looked for Love During the WarSEEfest 2023 Ends With World Premiere Of KING LEAR: How We Looked for Love During the War
TALKING IT OUT Virtual Film Festival to Open Next WeekTALKING IT OUT Virtual Film Festival to Open Next Week
Winners Announced For Paramount+ Sponsored PitchBLACK Pitch CompetitonWinners Announced For Paramount+ Sponsored PitchBLACK Pitch Competiton

Videos

Video: Watch the VANDERPUMP RULES Season 10 Reunion Trailer Video Video: Watch the VANDERPUMP RULES Season 10 Reunion Trailer
Watch the AND JUST LIKE THAT... Season Two Teaser Video
Watch the AND JUST LIKE THAT... Season Two Teaser
THE LITTLE MERMAID Cast Launches Fandango's BIG TICKET Series Video
THE LITTLE MERMAID Cast Launches Fandango's BIG TICKET Series
Kamala Harris Sits Down on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW Video
Kamala Harris Sits Down on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
& JULIET
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel
THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
PARADE