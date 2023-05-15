MALKA, A Short Film About A Holocaust Survivor, To Be Produced By Award-winning Composer Seth Bisen-Hersh

New York based composer/lyricist Seth Bisen-Hersh (2021 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Award for Best New Score for Love Quirks) is producing Malka, a short film about his grandmother, Margie (Malka) Appel who confronted the cataclysmic events of the Holocaust. Her tale of faith, survival and resilience will inspire and educate a global audience so we never forget what she and 6 million Jews endured.

Before she passed in 2016, Bisen-Hersh promised his grandmother he would keep her story alive. He created a mini-musical about the moment she saw the sunrise from the train to Auschwitz, and with screenwriter Lenny Schwartz built a short film around it to explore what she went through.

With today's rise in antisemitism, authentic Jewish stories must be told. To learn more about the project and help make it a reality, please visit:

Click Here

Seth Bisen-Hersh

(Producer/Composer/Lyricist) is an award-winning composer/lyricist. Musicals: Love Quirks (AMT Theater 2022, Off-Broadway BroadwayWorld Award for Best New Score), The Diamond as Big as the Ritz (2019 Finalist: Stiles & Drewe Best Song Award), Stanley's Party (Manhattan Children's Theatre, 2010), More to Love (2014 Winner: Best Lyrics, WVMTF), The Spickner Spin (2004 FringeNYC Audience Favorite Award), Meaningless Sex (2003 FringeNYC Audience Favorite Award). 10 cabaret song cycles: And Then She Dumped Me, The Gayest Straight Man Alive, Meaningful Sex, Neurotic Tendencies, Why am I Not Famous Yet?, Writer's Block: a cabaret that was hard to write, I'll Relax When I'm Dead: a reluctantly prolific cabaret, If Adele Can Do It, So Can I: an evening of mostly sorrow, Not Your Grandma's Cabaret (unless she's really naughty) and The Self-Isolation Song Cycle. He wrote/starred in the 5 seasons of the web series "Every Day a Little Seth," co-wrote/co-starred in the TV pilot version and has emceed, produced and accompanied over 750 musical theatre talent showcases at Don't Tell Mama. 3 books: "Sleep. Write. Now. Emerging from a dark year of insomnia, anxiety and depression from loss", "Every Page a Little Seth" and "Millennials are Ruining the World!", (also an audiobook and podcast). Also, he was a winner of 2019, 2020 & 2022 ASCAP Plus Awards. Additionally, he's had multiple crossword puzzles published in the NY Times, LA Times, and Universal Crossword. He has two Bachelors from MIT (Computer Science & Engineering and Music Composition) and a Masters in Music Technology from NYU. www.sethbh.com FB/Twitter/Instagram/TikTok: @sethbhdotcom

Lenny Schwartz (Screenwriter) is the writer/director of such plays as Subject 62, Kung-Fu Babies, The Inside of His Severed Head, Ben Minus Zoe Minus Ben, The Social Avenger and Co-Creator amongst many others. He is also the screenwriter of such films as "Murder University", "Normal", "Accidental Incest" and the upcoming "The Haunted and The Hunted", "Codename: Dynastud" (Scorpio Films Releasing), Long Night in a Dead City" (Scorpio Film Releasing), and "Higher Methods" (IM Filmworks) as well as a few more things he cannot talk about. His latest plays were Me Three: A Guide to New Beginnings, A Seduction of the Innocent and An American History of Guns. Lenny's next play is the long awaited musical Pussy Hanukkah Comes to Harlem.