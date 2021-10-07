Lyric Hurd Joins Cast of Pasek & Paul's LYLE, LYLE, CROCODILE

Lyric Hurd has joined the cast of Lyle, Lyle Crocodile, a new film based on the children's book by Bernard Waber.

Sony Pictures is set to debut the new film on November 18, 2022.

Deadline reports that Hurd will join the previously announced Constance Wu, Javier Bardem, and Winslow Fegley. The script is being adapted by Will Davies and Benj Pasek and Justin Paul are set to pen original music for the new film.

The original book follows the Primm family as they move into their new home on East 88th Street. They are shocked to discover a crocodile in their bathtub. His name is Lyle, he performs tricks, and he only eats Turkish caviar. The Primm's are quick to welcome Lyle into the family, but not everyone is so thrilled about a crocodile living on the block.

Hurd stars in Netflix's Roxanne Roxanne film. She was also seen in BLUE BLOODS and BET+'s All In.