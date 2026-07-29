GMA POP NEWS: Hulu's FURIOUS Hits 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, AMERICAN IDOL Sets Season 25

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Sam Champion delivered the latest edition of GMA POP NEWS on GOOD MORNING AMERICA, opening with word that Hulu's new thriller FURIOUS has landed a 100% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The critical milestone adds fresh momentum to the series, which stars Emmy Rossum as an FBI agent hunting a serial con artist and murderer.

Champion also reported that AMERICAN IDOL is set to return for a 25th season, marking a significant milestone for the long-running singing competition franchise. The segment moved briskly through the day's buzziest stories in Champion's signature quick-hit style, pairing the television milestones with a lighter, community-driven story to close out the roundup.

That final item centered on Jimothy the raccoon, whose Washington neighbors honored him with artwork celebrating his status as a hometown favorite. The mix of TV industry news and local human interest reflected the segment's usual range, moving from streaming and broadcast headlines to offbeat viral moments within the same broadcast.

FURIOUS previously drew coverage on GOOD MORNING AMERICA, where correspondents previewed the series and Rossum discussed her role as the agent whose pursuit of justice grows increasingly blurred with vengeance. GMA Previews FURIOUS, Hulu's New Thriller About a Rogue Agent Hunting a Killer

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