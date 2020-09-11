Luke Bracey Will Star in Baz Lurhmann's ELVIS

Bracey plays Jerry Schilling.

Variety reports that Luke Bracey has joined the cast of Baz Luhrmann's upcoming "Elvis" biopic. He will play Jerry Schilling, one of the members of the famous "Memphis Mafia."

Schilling also had an independent life and career; he managed the Beach Boys and Jerry Lee Lewis, among other music acts.

The cast also includes Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker, Presley's manager; Maggie Gyllenhaal as the King's mother, Gladys Presley; and Rufus Sewell as his father, Vernon Presley. Austin Butler plays Presley.

Bracey is known for roles in "Point Break," "G.I. Joe: Retaliation," and "The November Man."

Production on "Elvis" will resume later this month, after halting due to COVID.

