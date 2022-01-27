Luis Guzmán Joins Jacquelyn Quinones-Helmed MILES AWAY

Award-winning actor Luis Guzmán (Boogie Nights, Code Black) has joined the cast of the independent film Miles Away, written, produced and directed by Puerto Rican filmmaker Jacquelyn Quinones.

"Excited to be part of this project. Jackie Quinones is a new voice for a new generation. Her work personifies the social and cultural diversity reminiscent of the now and necessary for the future. She is an insightful creative, her work transcends stereotypes. Miles Away finds a unique harmony toeing the line of conventional storytelling and inventive hybrid genre narratives focusing on social change," said Guzmán.

The film also stars Andre Arroyo (The Spectacular Now), Noel Gugliemi (The Fast and The Furious), Alberto Frezza (Station 19), Norma Maldonado (Jane The Virgin), Henri Esteve (Grownish), Jennifer Bartels (American Woman), Eddie Martinez (The Sinner), Jessica Sarah Flaum (The Tale), Marilyn Camacho (Never and Again) and Charo Toledo (East Los High).

A dreamer making ends meet as a rideshare driver is on a COLLISION COURSE with reality as she struggles with the hardship of poverty, bad decisions and a mentally ill sister.

Miles Away is a dramedy about resilience using ridesharing as a backdrop. A day in the life of a rideshare driver, this film makes commentary on the disparity between the rich and the poor, the American dream and the state of mental health in the United States. Short vignettes of passengers all feed into the story of the driver learning to deal with no money, a thankless job and a sister with mental illness.

Luis Guzmán is repped by Supersonix PR, Veronica Buenrostro. Jacquelyn Quinones is repped by Espada PR & Entertainment.