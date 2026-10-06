Lucy Hale to Star in SCARLETT HOLMES Limited Series for Roku

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Roku announced that Lucy Hale will star in and executive produce 'Scarlett Holmes,' a new Roku Original limited series that puts a fresh, romantic spin on the legendary world of Sherlock Holmes. The limited series, produced by Jaggi Entertainment, will debut exclusively on The Roku Channel in 2027.

A modern descendant of Sherlock Holmes, 'Scarlett Holmes' (Lucy Hale) has inherited her family's legendary powers of observation, but instead of solving crimes, she takes on mysteries of love, dating, and relationships. In each episode, Scarlett is joined by her trusty sidekick, 'Jane Watson,' as they help clients navigate mixed signals, secret crushes, romantic dilemmas, and everything in between. But while Scarlett may be an expert at solving everyone else's romantic problems, her own love life proves far more difficult to decipher. When she falls for 'Ollie Moriarity' — a charming podcast producer secretly planning an exposé on her methods — she's faced with the toughest case of all: her own. Each episode's storyline draws inspiration from a beloved romantic comedy.

'Lucy Hale has the wit, warmth and comedic instincts that make her the perfect creative partner to bring 'Scarlett Holmes' to life,' said Brian Tannenbaum, Head of Roku Originals. 'This smart, sophisticated series celebrates two genres our streamers love—romance and mystery—through a fresh, playful take on one of the most recognizable legacies in storytelling.'

'I am a true diehard fan of romantic comedies, and 'Scarlett Holmes' has that special something that made me fall in love with the genre in the first place,' said Lucy Hale. 'And I love that it brings mystery into the rom-com world in a way that feels really fresh and fun. It's charming, sexy, funny, and has a lot of heart. Scarlett is smart, curious, a little complicated, and like so many of us, looking for love. I feel completely thrilled to step into her shoes.'

''Scarlett Holmes' is the kind of smart, feel-good storytelling audiences crave. Partnering with Roku on such a charming project has been an exciting journey, and we can't wait for viewers to fall in love with Scarlett and her world,' said Steve Jaggi, CEO Jaggi Entertainment.

As her 22.3 million Instagram followers will attest to, Lucy Hale has delighted fans in projects including the Lionsgate feature 'F, Marry, Kill'; Hulu's #1 ranked movie 'Which Brings Me to You'; the romantic comedy 'Puppy Love,' which ranked #3 worldwide; the exceedingly popular film 'The Hating Game,' based on the bestselling novel; the AMC crime series 'Ragdoll'; and her admired and beloved role in Freeform's 'Pretty Little Liars.' Most recently, she wrapped production on the thriller 'Legacy' and the uproarious romantic comedy 'Princess.' Hale's creative talents have also led her to executive producing the mystery drama 'Dead Letters,' which is currently in development at Netflix. She will star in a dual role in the adaptation of the 2017 novel by Caite Dolan-Leach.

'Scarlett Holmes' is produced by Jaggi Entertainment with Sophie Tilson and Steve Jaggi serving as executive producers. Lucy Hale also serves as executive producer. The series is written by Paris Herbert-Taylor and Katie Wilbert. The series is overseen by Morgan Pichinson and Sabrina Lyall on behalf of Roku. Jaggi Entertainment handles international sales.

Lucy Hale is represented by CAA and Reel Talent Management.

About Roku, Inc.

Launched in 2017, The Roku Channel is the home of free ad-supported streaming television on Roku, and features a diverse lineup of more than 80,000 on-demand movies and programs, more than 500 live linear television channels, and premium subscription offerings in the U.S. It licenses and distributes content from more than 250 partners and features a growing library of Roku Originals. It is the #2 app on the Roku platform in the U.S. by streaming hours.

About Jaggi Entertainment

Jaggi Entertainment develops and produces commercial feature films and premium television series tailored for worldwide audiences. The company works alongside top global platforms and creative talent to deliver engaging, story-rich content. For more information, visit www.jaggientertainment.com.

Photo Credit: Claire Leahy



Photo Credit: Claire Leahy

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 25 Days 14 Hrs 36 Min 55 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me