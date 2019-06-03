Luck Productions and Southwest Airlines Unveil New Digital Content Series

Luck Productions and Southwest Airlines® are thrilled to announce Sites & Sounds, a new content series celebrating hometown influence on music culture. The three-part series will shine a light on destinations that have bred a culture of creativity, inviting the viewers to experience unique locations through the artist's lens.

The program serves as an artist-penned love letter to the places that inspired who they are. Each episode will feature a "host" musician who welcomes a fellow artist to the location that has inspired them the most. Sites & Sounds Episode One premiered today onSouthwest.fm, with articles taking a closer look at the locations and people highlighted in the episode on the Luck Journal. Episode One will debut across the Southwest fleet onboard WiFi-enabled flights via the Inflight Entertainment Portal in August. The following two episodes will roll out online over the coming months, and will be available on the Inflight Entertainment Portal later this summer. Fans can stay tuned via Luck and Southwest social media platforms for exclusive sneak peeks and premiere date announcements.

The series kicks off in one of Southwest's newest destinations, Maui, where Lukas Nelson invites Nashville's edgy sweetheart Nikki Lane to experience his hometown-showing her the surf spots, restaurants, and venue that shaped his career and life from an early age. Lukas' friends, singer Lily Meola; her brother, surfer and fisherman Matt Meola; free diver and chef, Kimi Werner; and many more join the episode and give a real glimpse into the spirit of the island at the core of Lukas' brand.

Since joining forces in 2017, Southwest and Luck Reunion have dedicated their partnership to storytelling, and to lifting up artists who are making great moves on their own terms. Sites & Sounds is an extension of that vision: providing travelers and music lovers with an in-depth glimpse into the places that make artists tick. "Our partnership with Southwest is built on our collective mission to contribute to the artist narrative, and to share emerging artists' stories in a compelling and honest way," said Ellee Fletcher Durniak, co-founder and CCO of Luck Productions. "Sites & Sounds is our chance to bring this vision to life outside of the Luck Reunion, and we are genuinely proud to be on board with Southwest for this project."

"Sites & Sounds provides artists a chance to share the connection they feel to a destination and the role it has played in their life," said Brandy King, Director of External Communications who oversees the airline's Brand Partnerships and Entertainment Public Relations initiative. "Through our partnership with Luck Productions, we're thrilled to be a part of sharing stories from these artists to highlight the places that have been a source of inspiration for their creative work. We hope these stories can inspire new adventures and travels for our Customers."

Episode Two will follow the youngest Nelson brother, Micah (currently performing as Particle Kid), to his Austin, TX, stomping grounds where he welcomes friend and frequent collaborator Sunny War to join him at his favorite haunts, including JuiceLand; the popular Torchy's Tacos; and Hopscotch, a pop-up interactive art installation that finds Micah and friends diving in to an immersive experience that is brilliantly reminiscent of the unique art-fueled mind space Nelson brings to life onstage as Particle Kid.

The third and final episode will bring travel and music lovers to the Bay Area to explore a local artist's beloved spots that have contributed to their music path

Sites & Sounds will be available for music fans and our Customers to enjoy by visiting Southwest.fm/SitesandSounds. Like some of the places you see in the episodes? Visit LuckJournal.com for even more destination inspiration about the locations featured in the videos.

Tune in and enjoy the adventure that unfolds as a host artist guides a guest artist through sights, sounds, and experiences that make their hometown special, incorporating food, culture, music, and family life. Sites and Sounds is an insider's destination-based travel guide to the host artists' hometown, enticing you to experience the one-of-kind offerings of each unique location.

Luck Productions is a rogue cultural collective headquartered in Willie Nelson's Luck, TX. Anchored by its flagship event, the annual Luck Reunion, Luck Productions creates experiences that embrace our past while cultivating new traditions in American roots culture. In addition to the Reunion, Luck Productions has hosted pop-up events including "Luck Mansion" residencies during Nashville's AmericanaFest; a featured stage activation during Highwater Festival; the "Luck Hotel" content and concert series in Dallas; and the "Luck Social" supper and song series held in Luck, TX.

In its 48th year of service, Dallas-based Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) continues to differentiate itself from other air carriers with exemplary Customer Service delivered by more than 59,000 Employees to a Customer base topping 120 million passengers annually. Southwest became the nation's largest domestic air carrier in 2003 and maintains that ranking based on the U.S. Department of Transportation's most recent reporting of domestic originating passengers boarded. In peak travel seasons, Southwest operates more than 4,000 weekday departures among a network of 101 destinations in the United States and 10 additional countries.

Southwest coined Transfarency® to describe its purposed philosophy of treating Customers honestly and fairly, and low fares actually staying low. Southwest is the only major U.S. airline to offer bags fly free® to everyone (first and second checked pieces of luggage, size and weight limits apply, some carriers offer free checked bags on select routes or in qualified circumstances), and there are no change fees, though fare differences might apply.

Southwest is one of the most honored airlines in the world, known for a triple bottom line approach that contributes to the carrier's performance and productivity, the importance of its People and the communities they serve, and an overall commitment to efficiency and the planet. Learn more about how the carrier gives back to communities across the world by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship. Book Southwest Airlines' low fares online atSouthwest Airlines or by phone at 800-I-FLY-SWA.





