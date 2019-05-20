Locarno Winner TOO LATE TO DIE YOUNG By Dominga Sotomayor Opens In U.S. Theaters

KimStim announces the U.S. theatrical release of Dominga Sotomayor's Too Late to Die Young (Tarde para morir joven), winner of the Leopard Award for best director at the past edition of the Locarno Film Festival, marking a first for a female filmmaker in the 71 editions of the prestigious Swiss film festival. From the producers of Call Me By Your Name, the film opens on Friday, May 31 at Film at Lincoln Center in New York, and on Friday, June 7 at the Laemmle Music Hall in Los Angeles, followed by other cities.

Starring trans actor Demian Hernández-who has transitioned since production-in the role of Sofía, and inspired by the director's own childhood, the third feature by Sotomayor (Thursday till Sunday, Mar) is set in 1990, when Chile transitioned to democracy. Political change, however, seems a world away for 16-year-old Sofía, who lives far off the grid in a mountain enclave of artists and bohemians. Too Late to Die Young takes place during the hot, languorous days between Christmas and New Year's, when the troubling realities of the adult world-and the elemental forces of nature-begin to intrude on her teenage idyll.

Acclaimed at numerous film festivals-including New York, Toronto, Viennale and BFI London-the film is a gorgeous and sun-splashed portrait of youth-and a country-on the cusp of exhilarating and impending change. With a subtle artistry and an impeccable cast, Too Late to Die Young confirms Sotomayor as one of Latin America's leading filmmakers and one of the most exciting voices of her generation in world cinema today.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You