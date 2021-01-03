Livestreaming Game Show DIRECTOR VS DIRECTOR Announces Episode 7 - PUPPET SHOW CHALLENGE!

From the prolific, whimsically surrealist minds at Orphean Circus comes Episode 7 of the live game show competition, Director Vs Director!

The episode streams on the Director Vs. Director YouTube Channel and on the Orphean Circus Facebook Page January 10th at 7:30 p.m. EST.

In this interactive, Zoom-inspired game, two directors and their teams of artists have just three hours to work together behind-the-scenes to make a broadcast-ready presentation. Then, the teams go LIVE and we, the audience, get to vote for the winner in real-time!

Power to the Puppet! NYC puppeteer Hunter Canning and LA Indie rockers/visual artists The HolyCuts let their puppets do the talking and singing and laughing and loving, as their teams compete in this Puppet Show Challenge installment of Director Vs Director.

Special Musical Guest Performance by Hypers Kids Africa, a youth organization from Kampala Uganda who chose to use dance as a way of staying away from violence. All donations collected from this episode go directly to this terrific organization.

Joining us as color commentators are Puppet Experts Zoe and Golden, ages 6 and 9 years old, respectively.

Holding down this adventurous DIY romp is the show's host, National Treasure Mark Bedard, who - along with a wild array of on-air regulars - provides us with guidance, merriment, music, and unpredictable mayhem.

4-Cs Spokesperson Jenna Morris, and "Fly on the Wall" Tim Hearl are only a few of the Director Vs Director family. Longtime Orphean Circus collaborator John Ballinger provides the highly eclectic musical score for every episode.

Two creative leaders each bring together teams of 8 people. After a brief orientation meeting where they learn the game rules and the prescribed theme and props for their 8-minute presentations, each team breaks out into their own meeting and begins creating. They must devise a script, including one original song. At the end of the three-hour-period, each team has an online technical rehearsal. Then it's showtime! The teams present their work to a live online audience who will vote for their favorite presentation. The team with the most votes wins and goes on to future challenges.

Game Creator and Director Ken Roht's priority for Director Vs Director is to offer unique, collaborative opportunities for the countless artists who are waiting for the performing arts to flourish again. Actors, singers, dancers, performance artists, filmmakers, designers, writers, musicians - and the audiences that appreciate them - all come to play.

Director Vs Director has, since its launch in August 2020, provided an outlet for nearly one hundred artists ages 3 to 73, from Los Angeles to London and from Broadway to Brazil.

Contributing artists include Broadway regulars Alice Ripley, Lauren Elder, J. Elaine Marcos, and Sam Given; notable performers and musicians Chris Wells of The Secret City, and Grammy award-winning vocalist Janis Siegel and Los Angeles Alt-rockers The HolyCuts; Veteran LA Director David O, Theatre Professor Marc Devine, UK Filmmaker Jacob Perlmutter, LA Designer Brandon Baruch, and Brazilian performance artist Artur Contardi, just to name a few. Head to the show's Youtube channel to see the firsts six episodes.