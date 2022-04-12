LIVE With Kelly & Ryan's After Oscar Show' Marks the Show's Strongest Telecast Since February 2021
The March 28 broadcast scored 2.575 million viewers. Kelly and Ryan will score the very first interviews with winners the moment they walk off stage, delivering to viewer
Boosted by its annual post-Oscars special during the week of March 28, 2022, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" scored its most-watched week (2.575 million) so far this year.
In addition, "Live" hit an 8-week high in Households (1.8 rating) and a 5-week high among Women 25-54 (0.7 rating) - since the weeks of 1/31/22 and 2/21/22, respectively. "Live" grew over the prior week by 13% in Households (1.8 rating vs. 1.6 rating), by 12% in Total Viewers (2.575 million vs. 2.301 million), and by 17% among Women 25-54 (0.7 rating vs. 0.6 rating).
"Live with Kelly and Ryan" improved over the comparable week last year (w/o 3/29/21) by 13% in Households (1.8 rating vs. 1.6 rating) and by 9% in Total Viewers (2.575 million vs. 2.364 million).
"Live with Kelly and Ryan" ranked as the No. 1 syndicated talk show for the 12th consecutive week with Women 25-54 (0.7 rating), for the 8th straight week in Total Viewers (2.575 million) and for the 4th week in a row in Households (1.8 rating). "Live" outdelivered "Dr. Phil" by 6% in Households (1.8 rating vs. 1.7 rating), by 6% in Total Viewers (2.575 million vs. 2.430 million), and by 17% with Women 25-54 (0.7 rating vs. 0.6 rating).
"Live's After Oscar Show" was the show's strongest telecast on any day since February 2021 in both Households (2.1 rating) and Total Viewers (3.042 million) - since 2/18/21 and 2/1/21, respectively. The annual post-Oscars special was up over last year's broadcast (on 4/26/21) by 5% in Households (2.1 rating vs. 2.0 rating) and by 7% with Total Viewers (3.042 million vs. 2.835 million).
"Live's After Oscar Show" tied as the highest-rated single-day telecast for any daytime talk show - network or syndicated - this season in Households (2.1 rating).
On average, for the 2021-2022 season to date, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" stands as the No. 1 daytime talk show among Women 25-54 (0.7 rating), topping "Dr. Phil" by 17% (0.6 rating).
"Live with Kelly and Ryan" outdelivers the final season of "Ellen" by enormous double-digit margins in Households (+70% - 1.7 rating vs. 1.0 rating), Total Viewers (+72% - 2.445 million vs. 1.421 million) and Women 25-54 (+75% - 0.7 rating vs. 0.4 rating).
Photo: ABC Entertainment/Jeff Neira