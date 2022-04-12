LIVE With Kelly & Ryan's After Oscar Show' Marks the Show's Strongest Telecast Since February 2021

Boosted by its annual post-Oscars special during the week of March 28, 2022, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" scored its most-watched week (2.575 million) so far this year.

In addition, "Live" hit an 8-week high in Households (1.8 rating) and a 5-week high among Women 25-54 (0.7 rating) - since the weeks of 1/31/22 and 2/21/22, respectively. "Live" grew over the prior week by 13% in Households (1.8 rating vs. 1.6 rating), by 12% in Total Viewers (2.575 million vs. 2.301 million), and by 17% among Women 25-54 (0.7 rating vs. 0.6 rating).

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" improved over the comparable week last year (w/o 3/29/21) by 13% in Households (1.8 rating vs. 1.6 rating) and by 9% in Total Viewers (2.575 million vs. 2.364 million).

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" ranked as the No. 1 syndicated talk show for the 12th consecutive week with Women 25-54 (0.7 rating), for the 8th straight week in Total Viewers (2.575 million) and for the 4th week in a row in Households (1.8 rating). "Live" outdelivered "Dr. Phil" by 6% in Households (1.8 rating vs. 1.7 rating), by 6% in Total Viewers (2.575 million vs. 2.430 million), and by 17% with Women 25-54 (0.7 rating vs. 0.6 rating).

"Live's After Oscar Show" was the show's strongest telecast on any day since February 2021 in both Households (2.1 rating) and Total Viewers (3.042 million) - since 2/18/21 and 2/1/21, respectively. The annual post-Oscars special was up over last year's broadcast (on 4/26/21) by 5% in Households (2.1 rating vs. 2.0 rating) and by 7% with Total Viewers (3.042 million vs. 2.835 million).

"Live's After Oscar Show" tied as the highest-rated single-day telecast for any daytime talk show - network or syndicated - this season in Households (2.1 rating).

On average, for the 2021-2022 season to date, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" stands as the No. 1 daytime talk show among Women 25-54 (0.7 rating), topping "Dr. Phil" by 17% (0.6 rating).

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" outdelivers the final season of "Ellen" by enormous double-digit margins in Households (+70% - 1.7 rating vs. 1.0 rating), Total Viewers (+72% - 2.445 million vs. 1.421 million) and Women 25-54 (+75% - 0.7 rating vs. 0.4 rating).

Photo: ABC Entertainment/Jeff Neira