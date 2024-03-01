Listen to the New Track from the Problemista Original Score

Listen to "Elizabeth's Voicemail," the latest track from Robert Ouyang Rusli's delightfully inventive Problemista Original Score. The full soundtrack arrives March 15.

Starring Julio Torres, Tilda Swinton, RZA, Greta Lee, Catalina Saavedra, James Scully, and narrated by Isabella Rossellini. Written and Directed by Julio Torres.

Alejandro is an aspiring toy designer from El Salvador, struggling to bring his unusual ideas to life in New York City. As time on his work visa runs out, a job assisting an erratic art-world outcast becomes his only hope to stay in the country and realize his dream.

From writer/director Julio Torres comes a surreal adventure through the equally treacherous worlds of New York City and the U.S. Immigration system.