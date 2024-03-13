Listen To The First Song From I SAW THE TV GLOW's Soundtrack

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Listen to "Anthems for a Seventeen Year-Old Girl," the shimmering first single from the highly anticipated I Saw The TV Glow soundtrack. The full album arrives May 10 and features new music by Caroline Polachek, Florist, Jay Som, and more. Alex G's Original Score is coming soon.

Starring Justice Smith, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Ian Foreman, and Helena Howard, with Fred Durst and Danielle Deadwyler. Written and Directed by Jane Schoenbrun.

Teenager Owen is just trying to make it through life in the suburbs when his classmate introduces him to a mysterious late-night TV show — a vision of a supernatural world beneath their own. In the pale glow of the television, Owen's view of reality begins to crack.