Listen: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and Special Guest, Zoey Deutch

Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. With over 150 interviews to date with today's most successful artists, Levine engages her celebrity guests in intimate conversations that are hilarious, vulnerable, revealing and inspiring. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview has been called "Podcast Vérité," because her conversations are unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

Today's episode features actress Zoey Deutch, who can be seen in Sony's highly anticipated sequel to ZOMBIELAND for director Ruben Fleischer, starring opposite Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone and Woody Harrelson. She also can be seen in Ryan Murphy's first series for Netflix THE POLITICIAN, starring opposite Ben Platt and Gwyneth Paltrow.

Most recently, Deutch starred in and produced the independent feature BUFFALOED, which premiered at this year's Tribeca Film Festival and just released for Magnolia to rave reviews. Deutch can also be seen as the female lead of Netflix's hit romantic comedy SET IT UP starring opposite Glen Powell. Recently announced, she and Glen will be reteaming with the same team of filmmakers for a new Netflix romantic comedy, tentatively titled MOST DANGEROUS GAME with Deutch and Powell also on board as exec producers. Additional credits include Max Winkler's FLOWER, Russo-Young's BEFORE I FALL, which premiered at Sundance Film Festival, RICHARD SAYS GOODBYE opposite Johnny Depp , REBEL IN THE RYE opposite Nicholas Hoult, EVERYBODY WANTS SOME!! from writer/director Richard Linklater, WHY HIM? opposite Bryan Cranston, and more recently THE YEAR OF SPECTACULAR MEN, which she also produced.

"Everyone in my family is an artist. I feel really lucky because of that. It was never a question," Zoey explained. "I never had the hurdle that so many artists have when they say, 'Can I do this?' You can't be what you can't see, and I constantly saw these artists around me, doing art and making a living from it. That's a real gift and I'm very grateful that I had it."

Listen to the full interview with Zoey below!