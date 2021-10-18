Listen: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine & Leo Sheng

Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. With over 250 interviews to date with today's most successful artists, Levine engages her celebrity guests in intimate conversations that are hilarious, vulnerable, revealing and inspiring. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview has been called "Podcast Vérité," because her conversations are unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

Today's episode features Leo Sheng of The L Word: Generation Q.

"Born in Hunan, China, and raised by two moms outside of Ann Arbor, Michigan, I grew up as one of the only Asian kids in school. And, one of the only queer kids. I stood out from my peers, and for a while, I struggled to really embrace it," says Sheng. "I came out as trans when I was 12 and started my social transition in middle school. With the support of a local group for queer and trans youth, I found a way to share my story. I learned how to tell my story in my own words. And later, I went public, documenting my transition online. Through Instagram, Huffington Post Articles, and MTV Voices, I documented my medical transition. I found a community of trans men and queer and trans people of color during my journey. Since coming out, my activism has centered the narratives of trans people, particularly trans people of color; authentic representation in the media; and deconstructing gendered systems."

Listen to the full interview below!