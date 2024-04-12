Listen: Jimmy Fallon and Meghan Trainor Sing 'Sweet Morning Heart' in Jerry Seinfeld's UNFROSTED

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Jimmy Fallon and Meghan Trainor have paired up to sing the song Sweet Morning Heart, which is featured on the soundtrack for the upcoming Netflix film Unfrosted.

Jerry Seinfeld writes, directs, and stars in the comedy, which is about the creation of the breakfast treat Pop-Tarts. The cast includes Melissa McCarthy, Jim Gaffigan, Hugh Grant, Amy Schumer, Max Greenfield, Christian Slater, Bill Burr, Daniel Levy, James Marsden, Jack McBrayer, Thomas Lennon, Bobby Moynihan, Adrian Martinez, Sarah Cooper, and Fred Armisen.

Listen to the song here!

SYNOPSIS

Battle Creek, Michigan, 1963. Kellogg's and Post, sworn cereal rivals, race to create a pastry that will change the face of breakfast forever. A wildly imaginative tale of ambition, betrayal, and menacing milkmen – sweetened with artificial ingredients – UNFROSTED stars Jerry Seinfeld in his directorial film debut. It features a supporting cast of comedy greats including Melissa McCarthy, Jim Gaffigan, Hugh Grant, Amy Schumer, Max Greenfield, Christian Slater, Sarah Cooper, Bill Burr, and many more.