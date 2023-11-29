Listen: Hear the First Song From THE BOOK OF CLARENCE Film With Lil Wayne, Buju Banton & Shabba Ranks

The film, directed by Jeymes Samuel, will premiere worldwide in January 2024.

By: Nov. 29, 2023

POPULAR

Every Broadway Actor in THE GILDED AGE Season Two Photo 1 Every Broadway Actor in THE GILDED AGE Season Two
Broadway Streaming Guide: Holidays 2023 - Where to Watch WHITE CHRISTMAS, THE MUPPET CHRIS Photo 2 Broadway Streaming Guide: Holidays 2023 - What to Watch!
Interview: How WISH Adds to the Legacy of Disney Musicals Photo 3 Interview: How WISH Adds to the Legacy of Disney Musicals
Jeremy Jordan, Daphne Rubin-Vega & More Join HAZBIN HOTEL Musical Series Photo 4 Jeremy Jordan, Daphne Rubin-Vega & More Join HAZBIN HOTEL Musical Series

Listen: Hear the First Song From THE BOOK OF CLARENCE Film With Lil Wayne, Buju Banton & Shabba Ranks

'Hallelujah Heaven' by Jeymes Samuel featuring Lil Wayne, Buju Banton & Shabba Ranks is the first track to be revealed from Legendary Entertainment's highly anticipated film The Book of Clarence, directed by award-winning multi-hyphenate Jeymes Samuel.

An enrapturing first taste from his epic second feature and soundtrack from the trailblazing British filmmaker, the track was also written and produced by Samuel, and is available today via Roc Nation. It comes with the official trailer for The Book of Clarence, which will see its worldwide premiere January 2024.

"The Book of Clarence is a film that I wanted to make for many years. While I was working on The Harder They Fall and all my other projects, the story and the music for The Book of Clarence was always there percolating in my mind," shares Jeymes Samuel. "There was never a question as to whether I would compose the score and write and perform on the soundtrack, as well as write and direct the movie - it was all one amazing journey where one depended on the other. But I also worked with the most awesome artists on our track "Hallelujah Heaven". Collaborating with Lil' Wayne, Buju Banton and Shabba Ranks was so dope, I loved getting them all on the same track."

Additional features and collaborations from The Book of Clarence soundtrack will include Jay-Z, Jorge Ben Jor, Kid Cudi, Adekunle Gold, Jorja Smith, Yemi Alade and more. Further details to be revealed soon.

From visionary filmmaker Jeymes Samuel, The Book of Clarence is a bold new take on the timeless Hollywood era Biblical epic. Streetwise but struggling, Clarence (Lakeith Stanfield) is trying to find a better life for himself and his family, make himself worthy to the woman he loves, and prove that he's not a nobody. Captivated by the power and glory of the rising Messiah and His apostles, he risks everything to carve his own path to a divine life, a journey through which he finds redemption and faith, power and knowledge. The Book of Clarence Official Soundtrack features new music by Jeymes Samuel, Jay-Z, Jorge Ben Jor, Kid Cudi, Adekunle Gold, Jorja Smith, Yemi Alade and more to be revealed.

TriStar Pictures will release Legendary Entertainment's The Book of Clarence in movie theaters nationwide on January 12, 2024.

Listen to 'Hallelujah Heaven' by Jeymes Samuel featuring Lil Wayne, Buju Banton & Shabba Ranks here:



Next On Stage
Tune In


RELATED STORIES - TV

1
CHAINED SOLIDER Anime Unveils Premiere Date & New Plot Details Photo
CHAINED SOLIDER Anime Unveils Premiere Date & New Plot Details

Chained Soldier, based on Takahiro and Yohei Takemura's manga, is set to premiere in Japan on January 4th, airing on AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS-Asahi, and MBS. The series, initially planned for this year, will also be available for streaming on HIDIVE. It started in January 2019 on Shueisha's Shonen Jump+platform. Watch the video trailer now!

2
Kate McKinnon to Return to SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Photo
Kate McKinnon to Return to SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE

Emma Stone, Noah Kahan, Adam Driver, Olivia Rodrigo, Kate McKinnon, and Billie Eilish are set for upcoing episodes of Saturday Night Live. In addition to the broadcast on NBC, “SNL” streams live on Peacock (11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT). Stream every season of “SNL” now on Peacock.    

3
Video: Watch Peacocks TED Trailer From Seth MacFarlane Photo
Video: Watch Peacock's TED Trailer From Seth MacFarlane

In this prequel to Ted, it's 1993, and Ted the bear’s (Seth MacFarlane) moment of fame has passed. He’s now living back home in Framingham, Massachusetts with his best friend, 16-year-old John Bennett (Max Burkholder), along with John’s parents, Matty and Susan (Scott Grimes and Alanna Ubach) and cousin Blaire (Giorgia Whigham). Watch the video!

4
Charlamagne Tha God & Kal Penn To Guest Host THE DAILY SHOW Photo
Charlamagne Tha God & Kal Penn To Guest Host THE DAILY SHOW

Charlamagne Tha God and Kal Penn will return to Comedy Central’s The Daily Show as part of the roster of comedy greats and all-star correspondents and contributors guest hosting the next chapter of the award-winning late-night franchise. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS Video
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
Watch the 'Mooned' MIGRATION Short Video
Watch the 'Mooned' MIGRATION Short
Watch Betty Buckley In the IMAGINARY Horror Movie Trailer Video
Watch Betty Buckley In the IMAGINARY Horror Movie Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central THE BOOK OF MORMON
MOULIN ROUGE!
SIX
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HARMONY
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE