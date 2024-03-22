Lisa Rinna Says She'll Never Return to REAL HOUSEWIVES

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Star Lisa Rinna and “The Amazing Race” host Phil Keoghan visit “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” airing Friday, March 22.

Lisa Rinna tells Jennifer why she admires women, including Madonna, Cher, and Demi Moore. Plus, the star shares the wisdom she’s passed on to her children.

She also admits that she will never return to “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” but says taking part in the Bravo reality series made her a better actress.

Then, Phil Keoghan recalls appearing on “The Oprah Winfrey Show” with the “G.O.A.T.” Plus, the “Amazing Race” host shares how a near-death experience encouraged him to conquer his bucket list.

Next week continues with “Apples Never Fall” actress Alison Brie, comedian Jerrod Carmichael on his upcoming docuseries “Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show,” “Not Dead Yet” actress Gina Rodriguez, “Chasing Flavor” chef Carla Hall, “Diarra From Detroit” Executive Producer Kenya Barris, entrepreneur and author Jamie Kern Lima on her new book “Worthy,” and “The Rookie” star Jenna Dewan.

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays. Check your local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com.

Lisa Rinna on Whether She Would Return to ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

Photo Credit: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.