Lionsgate's MY SWEET MONSTER Sets Digital & DVD Release

Perfect for family movie night, MY SWEET MONSTER is a heart-warming animated adventure coming to Digital, On Demand and DVD April 12 from Lionsgate.

The film features THE VOICE talents of Pauly Shore (Bio-Dome, Encino Man), Haylie Duff (Blending Christmas, Napoleon Dynamite) and Jon Heder (Blades of Glory, Napoleon Dynamite).

After rebellious Princess Barbara flees the kingdom on the day sheʼs set to marry Bundy, an evil postman, she meets Bogey, an odd, semi-human beast who is KING of the wilderness. So when Bundy then plots to rob the forestʼs supply of a magical, life-giving elixir called Spark, itʼs up to Bogey, Barbara, and their bouncy friend Bunny to stop him. But can they defeat Bundyʼs vicious army of giant robotic rats? This enchanting musical adventure is one every family will enjoy!

Watch the new trailer here: