Lion Forge Entertainment Sets First Look Deal With IYANU Series Creator Roye Okupe And His YouNeek Studios

Find out more about this exciting partnership and Okupe's plans for the future in the YouNeek YouNiverse.

By: Oct. 13, 2023

Lion Forge Entertainment has set a first look deal with award-winning Nigerian creator and producer Roye Okupe, founder of YouNeek Studios and creator of the YouNeek YouNiverse. Okupe and Lion Forge are currently working together on the animated fantasy series "Iyanu" (Max / Cartoon Network), based on Okupe/YouNeek Studios' and Dark Horse Comics' award-winning graphic novel "Iyanu: Child of Wonder."

Through the first look deal, Lion Forge Entertainment will adapt Okupe's bestselling graphic novels, which are published through Dark Horse Comics, for TV, film, and games and collaborate with Okupe on Lion Forge's own original projects that Okupe may develop, write and/or direct for the studio.

Among the properties Lion Forge has the option to develop and produce are Okupe's "Malika: Warrior Queen," "E.X.O. - The Legend of Wale Williams," "WindMaker," and "The Oloris."

The partnership also expands Lion Forge's "Iyanu" rights to include live action, unlocking endless possibilities to bring the incredible heroine to life on screen. Production is currently underway for the Cartoon Network and Max animated series. Lion Forge will introduce the highly-anticipated series to global distributors at MIPCOM next week, offering a look into Iyanu's captivating world as an epic superhero tale steeped in Nigeria's rich culture, music, and mythology. Okupe will also be discussing all things Iyanu (including offering an exclusive first look) on Dark Horse's "World of Iyanu" panel this Sunday at New York Comic Con.

The first look deal solidifies the shared mission of Lion Forge Entertainment and Okupe - to bring diverse and authentically told stories to audiences worldwide. Okupe's exceptional storytelling prowess and profound connection to African and Nigerian culture align with Lion Forge's dedication to delivering globally entertaining narratives, all while championing the authenticity and ensuring representation on screens for young audiences across the globe.

David Steward II, founder and CEO of Lion Forge Entertainment stated, "Roye Okupe's incredible talent as a creator, writer, and director is a testament to his dedication to storytelling that resonates with audiences of all backgrounds. His creative vision aligns seamlessly with Lion Forge's mission to offer diverse, culturally rich narratives that allow children to see themselves represented on screen. We are honored to embark on this journey with Roye and explore the boundless potential of the YouNeek YouNiverse."

Okupe added, "I am delighted to call Lion Forge Entertainment my creative home. They have shown unwavering support for my vision of 'Iyanu' and the YouNeek YouNiverse, and I am eager to work closely with them on bringing these stories to life. This partnership not only strengthens our commitment to authentically represent Nigerian and African stories but also opens the door to new, original projects within the YouNeek YouNiverse and Lion Forge's exciting originals. Together, we aim to make a lasting impact on the world of entertainment."

Born and raised in Lagos, Nigeria, Roye Okupe is an accomplished author and filmmaker whose passion for the world of comics and animation served as the catalyst to found YouNeek Studios in 2015, a platform that allowed him to build a vibrant and diverse roster of superheroes. Okupe has been resolute in his mission to craft an interconnected universe of superhero and fantasy stories that draw inspiration from the rich tapestry of African history, culture and mythology.

Founded by David Steward II, Lion Forge Entertainment focuses on diverse storytellers and helps amplify under-represented voices by creating content that is both authentic and appealing to a broad audience. Having recently expanded its production slate to include live action as well as animation, the company develops and produces animated and live action content targeting kids & family and YA audiences.

"I look forward to exploring Roye's captivating YouNeek YouNiverse and collaborating closely with him to develop additional authentic and compelling content for kids and families around the world," said Stephanie Sperber, CCO, Lion Forge Entertainment. "Together, we aspire to create generational stories that entertain and inspire."

The first look deal with Okupe is the latest in a series of strategic moves for Lion Forge as the studio ramps up activity to unprecedented levels. In the past six months the studio has bolstered its senior executive ranks; launched an international distribution division; closed a first-look deal with Nickelodeon Animation; set a strategic global content partnership with advertising giant Dentsu; and inked a multi-title development deal with Penguin Young Readers for slate of children's film and TV projects.



