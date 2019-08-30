Lindsey Gort Will Play a Recurring Role on ALL RISE

Deadline reports that actress Lindsey Gort will recur on CBS's new legal drama, "All Rise."

All Rise will follow the dedicated, chaotic, hopeful, and sometimes absurd lives of judges, prosecutors, and public defenders as they work with bailiffs, clerks and cops to get justice FOR THE PEOPLE of Los Angeles amidst a flawed legal system.

Gort plays Amy Quinn, a private defense lawyer with a slick, modern office and a high-profile client list. She used to be idealistic - in law school she talked about justice and dreamt of making a difference. Now she talks about LA real estate and Burgundy futures. Lately, Amy finds herself drawn to the DA's office, and to one DA in particular: Mark Callan (Wilson Bethel).

Gort is best known for her role on "The Carrie Diaries," a "Sex and the City" prequel. She'll star in "Best Intentions" up next.

Read the original story on Deadline.





Related Articles View More TV Stories