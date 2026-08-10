Lindsey Buckingham Says He and Stevie Nicks Have Buried the Hatchet

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Lindsey Buckingham told TODAY that he and former bandmate and ex-girlfriend Stevie Nicks have moved past the tension that once defined their relationship within Fleetwood Mac. The comments come 30 years after a widely remembered performance of "Silver Springs" in which the two stared each other down on stage, a moment that came to symbolize the band's turbulent internal history.

Buckingham did not offer extensive detail on how the reconciliation came about, but confirmed to TODAY that whatever divide existed between him and Nicks has since been resolved. The exchange marks a notable update for fans who have tracked the pair's on-and-off dynamic since their days as a couple and creative partners in Fleetwood Mac.

Beyond addressing the personal history, Buckingham revealed that Fleetwood Mac is working on a documentary to mark the 50th anniversary of "Rumours," the band's landmark 1977 album. He did not disclose a release timeline or additional production details during the appearance.

The interview offers fans a rare glimpse into the current state of relationships within one of rock's most scrutinized bands, alongside news of a forthcoming project tied to the album that helped define Fleetwood Mac's legacy.

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