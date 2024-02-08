Linda Lavin, Matt Rogers & More Join Netflix's NO GOOD DEED Series

Netflix has added the additions of five recurring cast members joining No Good Deed, creator and executive producer Liz Feldman’s upcoming dark comedy series.

Linda Lavin (Being the Ricardos, Naked Singularity, Alice) plays “Phyllis” - Paul and Lydia’s overly involved neighbor who is always a little too aware of the goings-on in the community.

Matt Rogers (Fire Island, I Love That for You) plays “Greg” – The gregarious, charming and slightly smug realtor handling the sale of the Morgan home, Greg is acutely aware of the gem he has on his hands and knows how to keep prospective buyers interested in this highly sought-after home.

Anna Maria Horsford (Pose, B Positive, Friday) plays “Denise” - Dennis' (O-T Fagbenle) namesake and loving but highly-critical mother is a little too involved in her son and daughter-in-law’s house-hunting journey.

Kate Moennig (The L Word, Ray Donovan) plays “Gwen” - Beautiful, sharp and aloof, Gwen is a high-end developer and Margo's (Linda Cardellini) potential business partner. Both are intrigued by the Morgan home which could prove to be a very lucrative investment.

Wyatt Aubrey plays “Jacob” - Paul (Ray Romano) and Lydia’s (Lisa Kudrow) teenage son who has dealt with some difficulties navigating adolescence.

No Good Deed is a half hour, dark comedy that follows three very different families vying to buy the very same 1920s Spanish style villa that they think will solve all their problems. But as the sellers have already discovered, sometimes the home of your dreams can be a total nightmare.

Previously announced cast includes Lisa Kudrow, Ray Romano, Linda Cardellini, Luke Wilson, Teyonah Parris, O-T Fagbenle, Abbi Jacobson, Poppy Liu and Dennis Leary.

About Linda Lavin

Linda is a two-time Golden Globe winner and Emmy Award nominee for “Alice,” on which she played the titular role for nine years. She is a six-time Tony nominee, and Tony Award winner for her performance in “Broadway Bound.”

Her most recent film work includes Aaron Sorkin’s “Being the Ricardos” and “Naked Singularity,” opposite John Boyega. As a singer, she has toured her club act with Billy Stritch, and her latest album “Love Notes” has been streamed over one million times. She lives in California with her husband Steve Bakunas and their dogs, Daisy and Max.

About Matt Rogers

Named one of Variety's “10 Comics to Watch,” Matt Rogers is a multi-hyphenate creative on the rise with undeniable talent and charm. Rogers most recently released his debut yuletide dance-pop album Have You Heard Of Christmas? with Capitol Records. The 12-track pop parody pastiche boasts songs from his acclaimed 2022 Showtime special of the same name, decked out with new mixes and surprise collaborations.

This success was on the heels of his standout performance in the revolutionary queer romantic comedy, FIRE ISLAND, opposite Bowen Yang and Joel Kim Booster. The groundbreaking film earned the Ensemble Tribute at the 2022 Gotham Awards and several award nominations including the 2023 PGA Awards, 2023 Emmy Awards, and the 2023 GLAAD Media Awards.

That same year, he was heralded for his scene-stealing performance in the Showtime comedy series, I LOVE THAT FOR YOU, created by Vanessa Bayer and Jeremy Beiler. Rogers is also the host of the widely popular podcast LAS CULTURISTAS alongside Yang, which recently won ‘Podcast of the Year’ at the 2023 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards.

The duo recently hosted their second annual Culture Awards at the Lincoln Center in New York in front of a live audience spanning over 3,000 people – with guest appearances that included Cate Blanchett, Ariana Grande, and Andy Cohen. Rogers is represented by UTA, 3 Arts Entertainment, Shelter PR, and Schreck Rose Dapello.

About Anna Maria Horsford

As one of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood, Anna Maria Horsford continues to inspire audiences through cinema, television and theater. Her career and influence span generations, whether you know her as Thelma Frye (Amen) Mrs. Jones (Friday, Friday After Next), Dee Baxter (The Wayans Brothers) or Vivienne Avant (Bold and Beautiful) she has brought to life some of our favorite characters.

The Emmy-nominated actress can recently be seen on a wide-range of projects premiering 2021-2022, which include her roles as Roberta on TBS’s “The Last OG”, Nicole on ABC’s “The Conners”, Jolene Hernandez on Amazon Prime’s “Studio City”, Aunt Deedee on BratTv’s “Sunnyside Up”, and Gramma Missy on Amazon Prime’s “Ghost Tape”. Fans will be excited to see Anna in the Hulu premiere of “Vacation Friends” starring John Cena.

She recurred on FOX’s hit series “Pose” along with Billy Porter and also recurred on the CBS series “B Positive.” Recent films include RuPaul’s How the Bitch Stole Christmas, as well as “Me Time” on Netflix, alongside Kevin Hart, Regina Hall and the legendary John Amos. Most recently, she joined the discussion for the GreenLight Grant Presentation and panel for Mr. SOUL! on HBO Max.

During this panel, Anna was highlighted for her contributions to not only the shows success, but the blueprint she set forth for women of color to advance in positions of power within the television and film industry. As one of the first Black Female Executive Producers of a television series, she was essential in curating content that reflected the black experience in America through entertainment, community outreach and artistic expression.

In January 2021 she was nominated for a Daytime Emmy for her role as Jolene Hernandez on Amazon Prime’s “Studio City,” which received high praise from critics and fans. She recently contributed her expertise to the critically acclaimed discussion with Netflix”s “The Forty-Year-Old Version” star Radha Blank. This discussion was produced virtually by NYU, and is just another example of the invaluable contributions Anna has made to the industry. As a member of DGA (Directors Guild of America) continues to be a viable resource to aspiring actors, directors and creatives looking to be inspired.

In 2016, Ms. Horsford returned to daytime television joining the cast of the CBS soap opera “The Bold and the Beautiful” as Vivienne Avant. Anna Maria received high praise for her emotionally-compelling performance, earning her 2 Daytime Emmy nominations for; Outstanding Special Guest Performer in a Drama Series in 2016 and Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in 2017.

About Kate Moennig

Kate starred in and produced THE L WORD: GENERATION Q series. Other television credits include RAY DONOVAN, THE L WORD, and GROWNISH. Film credits include the legal thriller THE LINCOLN LAWYER , GONE, EVERYBODY'S FINE, LANE 1974 and ART SCHOOL CONFIDENTIAL.

About Wyatt Aubrey

Wyatt has been studying at the Groundlings and Second City since he was 8 years old. This is his first job in front of the camera as he completes his final year at his Performance Arts High School.