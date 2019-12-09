Lily James Will Lead THE PURSUIT OF LOVE

Deadline reports that Lily James will star in "The Pursuit of Love," a new adaptation of the classic novel from actor/writer/director Emily Mortimer.

The series will air on BBC One.

The Pursuit of Love follows the travails of the Radlett family, focusing on Linda, the most beautiful and wayward Radlett daughter, played by James, who falls first for a stuffy Tory politician, then an ardent Communist, and finally a French duke named Fabrice, and her cousin Fanny Logan. Consumed by a desire for love and marriage, the two women are on THE HUNT for the ideal lover. Their friendship will be put to the test as Fanny settles for a steady life and Linda decides to follow her heart, to increasingly wild and outrageous places.

The book, by Nancy Mitford, comes with two sequels.

Mortimer recently starred in "Mary Poppins Returns." She's also known for her role on "The Newsroom." This project marks her directorial debut.

James is known for starring roles in "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again," "Baby Driver," "Cinderella," and on "Downton Abbey."

Read the original story on Deadline.





